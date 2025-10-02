14 Showgirl Looks from Fashion History That Would Give Taylor Swift Life

Taylor Swift is injecting classic Las Vegas glamour back into the ether with her album, The Life of a Showgirl. But long before Swift, the plumed headdresses, corseted silhouettes, and crystal-studded bodysuits that define the showgirl aesthetic have long beet a source of cheeky inspiration on the runway. It remains a source of spectacle in a world of pared-back minimalism for designers both new and old.

In the 1980s and ’90s, back when runway presentations were akin to theater, showgirl dressing was at its high fashion peak. Bob Mackie led the way, dressing both actual dancers on the Vegas strip and pop culture icons like Cher and Diana Ross. Thierry Mugler followed with bedazzled bodysuits, rhinestoned backless chaps, and towering feather headpieces, many of which modern showgirls like Beyoncé and Miley Cyrus have unearthed to wear in recent years. Then came the off-kilter, yet just as glam, looks of Jean Paul Gaultier. And while “quiet luxury” reigns supreme on the catwalks of today, there’s no shortage of designers putting their spin on showgirl style for the modern woman.

Here, 14 of our favorite showgirl looks in runway history.

Thierry Mugler Fall 1995 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images It took a lot to stand out during one of Mugler’s ’90s shows—but all eyes were on model Eva Herzigova when she walked the 1995 runway in the Moulin Rouge-esque look.

Jean Paul Gaultier Spring 2014 Catwalking/Getty Images The next Vegas shotgun bride should consider this finale look from Gaultier’s 2014 Paris show.

Bob Mackie Fall 2001 George De Sota/Hulton Archive/Getty Images This Bob Mackie runway look is so iconic, both Cher and Zendaya have worn it over time.

Area Spring 2026 Courtesy of Area Nicholas Auburn’s debut show for the cult New York brand Area was one big party.

Moschino Fall 2019 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images This crystal-trimmed dress from Moschino designer Jeremy Scott is a more upscale take on the showgirl persona.

Thierry Mugler Spring 1992 Guy Marineau/Conde Nast Collection/Getty Images If this 1992 Mugler look seems familiar, it’s likely because you saw featured heavily it throughout Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour or reinterperted by countless drag queens.

Dior Couture Fall 2002 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images John Galliano’s Dior was all about excess, and this gargantuan feathered headpiece delivered on that front.

Dsquared2 Fall 2025 PIERO CRUCIATTI/AFP/Getty Images Amelia Gray Hamlin was giving Cher on the Milan runways in 2025.

Atelier Versace Spring 2004 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Feathers, rhinestones, fringe—the showgirl look done the Versace way.

Roberto Cavalli Spring 2004 PATRICK HERTZOG/AFP/Getty Images That same season, Roberto Cavalli showed this flapper-esque number. Soon after, variations would wind up on some of the most iconic showgirls including Swift, Beyoncé, and Christina Aguilera through the early aughts.

Chanel Couture Fall 1987 Daniel SIMON/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Capital-D drama on the Chanel runway back in 1987.

Givenchy Fall 2000 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Alexander McQueen’s tenure at Givenchy was short-lived. It did, however, result in some pretty fun moments like this metallic number worn by Carmen Kass in 2000.

Vaquera Spring 2024 Antoine Flament/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In 2023, indie label Vaquera made the showgirl uniform work for the cool girls.