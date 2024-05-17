Soo Joo Park’s Velvet Dress Is Artfully Falling Off Of Her At Cannes

Soo Joo Park painted the Cannes red carpet blue. Just days after attending the Gucci cruise show in London, the model and singer attended the star-studded Kinds of Kindness premiere on Friday wearing, you guessed it, custom Gucci.

The long black gown was completely open on one side, held together by an intricate jeweled chain that she paired with a matching arm cuff and earrings. The effect made it seem as if the black velvet was practically falling off her body, revealing a metal mesh layer underneath.

But it’s her blue hair and bleached brows that really stole the show. She first debuted the new blue hue, courtesy of hairstylist Jason Goh, on Instagram. “I’M BLUE 💙,” she captioned a carousel of photos and videos showing off the look, along with some inspo and the process of getting her usually dark hair to this shade of cobalt.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Her makeup at the premiere was just as bold as the new look. She kept it pretty simple but opted for a dark, intense black wing and under eye liner. It was her second funky look at the festival —the day prior, she was spotted in a black minidress and blue Nike boot heels.

Perhaps the name of her new song, “Running Water” played a role in the color choice?