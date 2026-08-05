The Spanish royal family’s summer sojourn is officially underway—and the vacation-ready wardrobes do not disappoint.

Each August, the family holds a high-profile reception at Palma de Mallorca’s Marivent Palace to signal the start of their annual holiday in the coastal city. Not only do King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia gather with their daughters, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía, but they are also joined by Queen Sofía, King Felipe’s mother. The multi-generational gathering is symbolic of regional connection between the Crown and the Balearic Islands. Sartorially speaking, it’s also an opportunity to see a more relaxed side of the royals.

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For the occasion, Queen Letizia opted for her preferred A-line silhouette in a breezy white gown by Spanish brand Sybilla. Featuring subtle pleating and faded directional stripes, the gown struck a balance between simplicity and sophistication, complementing her husband’s casual blue button-up. She accessorized with gold block heels from Aquazzura, rounding out the look with a hint of gilded glamour.

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For their takes on seaside chic, her daughters went in a brighter direction. Princess Leonor evoked a sunset in a sleeveless two-piece set by Spanish label Thinking Mu. The burnt-orange ensemble featured an organic pattern of splattered saturated hues, from deep blues to warm yellows. She finished the look with thick gold bangles, and styled her hair in loose waves. Infanta Sofía looked equally as radiant in a V-cut maxidress from Momonì with a sorbet-like pattern of creams, purples, and blushy pinks. Both effortlessly complemented their grandmother, whose regal, multicolored caftan comprised a purple floral print with statement burgundy piping.

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The annual gathering, which welcomes representatives from across the Balearic Islands, is one of the last public events on the royals’ summer schedule before they transition into a private holiday. Fittingly, to close out the season, the family was a mosaic of Mediterranean warmth.