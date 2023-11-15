The Top Three Shoe Trends From the Spring 2024 Runways

The spring 2024 runways were packed with inspiration. Referencing everything from 1960s mini dresses to 1990s maxi skirts, there was plenty to get excited about. In terms of footwear, the dominant stylistic forces leaned towards wearable—and wear-forever—shoes that felt rooted in the needs of everyday women, without being boring or predictable. Some of our favorite themes to emerge from this season are fresh takes on classic sandals, just-dainty-enough heels, and fabulous flats (the ballerina trend definitely isn’t going anywhere anytime soon). Scroll through to see some of our top picks from the runways, and the similar styles you can shop right now. Looking to get ahead of the accessories trends for next season? We’ve got you covered there, too.

Classic Sandals From fisherman styles to elevated takes on outdoor adventure staples, the simple sandal feels just right when paired with just about anything. The Row Loewe Hermes Miu Miu Valentino Chanel INFO 1/6

Updated Lady Shoes Slingbacks, pointed (or pointed but squared off) toes and slim stiletto heels were everywhere this season. You can’t go wrong with a modern classic. Prada Valentino Versace Gucci Balmain Altuzarra INFO 1/6