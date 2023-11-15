FASHION

The Top Three Shoe Trends From the Spring 2024 Runways

Trending shoe styles from the Spring 2024 runways
Collage by Ashley Peña
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

The spring 2024 runways were packed with inspiration. Referencing everything from 1960s mini dresses to 1990s maxi skirts, there was plenty to get excited about. In terms of footwear, the dominant stylistic forces leaned towards wearable—and wear-forever—shoes that felt rooted in the needs of everyday women, without being boring or predictable. Some of our favorite themes to emerge from this season are fresh takes on classic sandals, just-dainty-enough heels, and fabulous flats (the ballerina trend definitely isn’t going anywhere anytime soon). Scroll through to see some of our top picks from the runways, and the similar styles you can shop right now. Looking to get ahead of the accessories trends for next season? We’ve got you covered there, too.

Classic Sandals

From fisherman styles to elevated takes on outdoor adventure staples, the simple sandal feels just right when paired with just about anything.

The Row

Loewe

Hermes

Miu Miu

Valentino

Chanel

1/6

Shop The Trend Early

Sculpt Slides
$525
Proenza Schouler
Valentino Garavani V-logo Leather Sandals
$850
Matches
Bottega Veneta Dot Lagoon Chain Flat Sandals
$1,250
Moda Operandi
The Row Mensy Calfskin Crisscross Slingback Sandals
$1,050
Bergdorf Goodman
Oran Sandal
$700
Hermes
Saint Laurent Jimmy Leather Sandals
$775
Net-A-Porter

Updated Lady Shoes

Slingbacks, pointed (or pointed but squared off) toes and slim stiletto heels were everywhere this season. You can’t go wrong with a modern classic.

Prada

Valentino

Versace

Gucci

Balmain

Altuzarra

1/6

Shop The Trend Early

The Row Black Cyd Heels
$1,390
Ssense
Jimmy Choo Black Maryanne 65 Heels
$795
Ssense
Loewe Toy Leather Pumps
$990
Net-A-Porter
Ferragamo Vidya X5 Patent-Leather Wedge Pumps
$1,090
Net-A-Porter
Saint Laurent Lee 110 Buckled Patent-Leather Pumps
$1,150
Matches
Miu Miu Patent Bow Kitten-Heel Slingback Pumps
$1,220
Neiman Marcus
Brushed Leather Slingback Pumps Floral Appliques
$1,290
Prada

Flat Footed

From sweet ballerina styles to more minimal rounded shapes, the unstructured flat is holding strong. We expect to see this Y2K favorite continue to evolve.

Fendi

Christian Dior

Marni

Loewe

Simone Rocha

Chanel

1/6

Shop The Trend Early

Jacquemus Square-toe Backless Leather Ballet Flats
$545
Matches
JW Anderson Crystal-Studded Denim Ballet Flats
$550
Moda Operandi
Alexander McQueen Punk Metal-toecap Leather Ballet Flats
$890
Matches
Maison Margiela Gray Tabi Ballerina Flats
$690
Ssense
Miu Miu Leather Ballet Flats
$950
Moda Operandi
Balenciaga Anatomic Pump Metallic-Leather Ballet Flats
$925
Matches
Simone Rocha Pleated Crinkled Foil-effect Ballet Flats
$621
Matches