Sweatpants, we’ll always love you. But it might be time to ease into something a little more interesting. This summer, we’ll be spending our lazy days and laid back evenings in chic knit sets, patterned bike shorts, elevated jersey dresses and colorful playsuits—all of which are just as comfortable as those trusty fleece sweats, but a hell of a lot more fun. Plus, with airy textures (think bamboo threads and swishy ribbed cotton) and slinkier cuts (cropped cardigans, light half-zips, split-hem pants), you’ll stay cool and comfortable even as temperatures rise. Here, our editors share their favorite picks for easy warm-weather lounge looks.

The Row’s cotton-jersey T-shirt dress is the definition of chic, elevated loungewear. - Julia McClatchy

I adore this set. Perfect for wearing all together or mixing with other seasonal pieces. - JM

Crafted from luxurious mohair for a perfectly clingy fit, this minimalist set is a loungewear essential. - JM

Feel equal parts comfortable and elegant in this easy, ribbed duo. - JM

Sport this woven playsuit over a swimsuit or tonal undergarments for the perfect warm weather look. - JM

Pair this LouLou Studio cotton set with your favorite jewels to achieve the ultimate balance of comfy and cute. - JM

I love this cropped, cut off Champion crew neck. Perfect for layering and keeping you warm this spring. - JM

A beachy pair of bike shorts from an up-and-coming Spanish brand. - Allia Alliata di Montereale

I also love this funky, ’70s-inspired take on the bike short trend. -AAdM

The perfect collared sweatshirt for throwing over your bathing suit after a long day at the beach. I’ll be living in mine this summer. - Jenna Wojciechowski

These incredibly soft shorts are perfect for steamy summer days. - JW

A great, sporty menswear option from Issey Miyake. - Amir La Sure

Decorated with delicate pleats, this material is super breathable but always looks put together. -ALS

Whether you wear this to the park or at home on the couch, this set will make you feel like your best self all summer long. - Tori López