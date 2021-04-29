ADD TO CART

The New Loungewear: Knit Sets, Bike Shorts and Jersey Dresses

Looking for something comfy but can’t stand the thought of another pair of sweats? Right this way.

by W Staff
Photographed by Jack Day; Styled by Max Pearmain.

Sweatpants, we’ll always love you. But it might be time to ease into something a little more interesting. This summer, we’ll be spending our lazy days and laid back evenings in chic knit sets, patterned bike shorts, elevated jersey dresses and colorful playsuits—all of which are just as comfortable as those trusty fleece sweats, but a hell of a lot more fun. Plus, with airy textures (think bamboo threads and swishy ribbed cotton) and slinkier cuts (cropped cardigans, light half-zips, split-hem pants), you’ll stay cool and comfortable even as temperatures rise. Here, our editors share their favorite picks for easy warm-weather lounge looks.

Aprile side-slit cotton-jersey T-shirt dress
$550
The Row

The Row’s cotton-jersey T-shirt dress is the definition of chic, elevated loungewear. - Julia McClatchy

Seamless Ribbed-Knit Wrap Cardigan
$230
Live the Process
Ribbed-Knit Boy Short
$130
Live the Process
Seamless Ribbed Henley Bralette
$140
Live the Process

I adore this set. Perfect for wearing all together or mixing with other seasonal pieces. - JM

Alzou Cropped Mohair-Blend Cardigan
$320
Jacquemus
Arancia Mohair-Blend Shorts
$220
Jacquemus

Crafted from luxurious mohair for a perfectly clingy fit, this minimalist set is a loungewear essential. - JM

Waverly Knit Top
$298
Ronny Kobo
Xiomara Knit Pant
$348
Ronny Kobo

Feel equal parts comfortable and elegant in this easy, ribbed duo. - JM

Shiya Striped Pointelle-kit Playsuit
$460
DoDo Bar Or

Sport this woven playsuit over a swimsuit or tonal undergarments for the perfect warm weather look. - JM

LouLou Studio Lipari Cotton T-Shirt
$80
LouLou Studio
LouLou Studio Lipari Bamboo Cotton Short
$80
LouLou Studio

Pair this LouLou Studio cotton set with your favorite jewels to achieve the ultimate balance of comfy and cute. - JM

Women’s Reverse Weave Cropped Cut Off Crew
$55
Champion

I love this cropped, cut off Champion crew neck. Perfect for layering and keeping you warm this spring. - JM

Elastic cycling shorts
€89
Gimaguas

A beachy pair of bike shorts from an up-and-coming Spanish brand. - Allia Alliata di Montereale

Knitted Bike Shorts
$235
Isa Boulder

I also love this funky, ’70s-inspired take on the bike short trend. -AAdM

Rosalia Polo Sweatshirt
$178
Citizens of Humanity

The perfect collared sweatshirt for throwing over your bathing suit after a long day at the beach. I’ll be living in mine this summer. - Jenna Wojciechowski

Vintage Soft Boyfriend Shorts
$33
GAP

These incredibly soft shorts are perfect for steamy summer days. - JW

Cropped technical-pleated jacket
$422
Homme Plissé Issey Miyake

A great, sporty menswear option from Issey Miyake. - Amir La Sure

Drawstring technical-pleated shorts
$297
Homme Plissé Issey Miyake

Decorated with delicate pleats, this material is super breathable but always looks put together. -ALS

The Stella Vest
£125
Peachy Den
The Stella Shorts
£95
Peachy Den

Whether you wear this to the park or at home on the couch, this set will make you feel like your best self all summer long. - Tori López