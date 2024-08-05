Five Fun Prints To Wear This Summer

In August, when it’s 85 and humid, I like to bring as much joy to getting dressed as I can. Often, this means incorporating a colorful print or two, which to me somehow signals summer. Some of the most iconic designers whose clothes we associate with warm weather fun have built their brand on a signature pattern — think Missoni’s zig-zaggy beach designs or Jean Paul Gaultier’s sheer mixed media styles. When it comes to picking prints, there are endless options beyond your basic floral or fisherman’s stripe. This season, at Prada and in Maryam Nassir Zadeh’s hit collaboration with J.Crew, we saw new takes on the ever-present polka dot, while on the runways of Gabriela Hearst and Proenza Schouler we saw a grown-up version of summer camp tie dye. For the freshest takes on the most fabulous prints of the season, check out our edit below.

