Five Fun Prints To Wear This Summer

Going beyond your basic florals pays joyful dividends.

by Christina Holevas
Woman with green hair in a patterned dress poses on an orange backdrop, leaning on a geometric prop.
Photographed by Walter Pfeiffer.
In August, when it’s 85 and humid, I like to bring as much joy to getting dressed as I can. Often, this means incorporating a colorful print or two, which to me somehow signals summer. Some of the most iconic designers whose clothes we associate with warm weather fun have built their brand on a signature pattern — think Missoni’s zig-zaggy beach designs or Jean Paul Gaultier’s sheer mixed media styles. When it comes to picking prints, there are endless options beyond your basic floral or fisherman’s stripe. This season, at Prada and in Maryam Nassir Zadeh’s hit collaboration with J.Crew, we saw new takes on the ever-present polka dot, while on the runways of Gabriela Hearst and Proenza Schouler we saw a grown-up version of summer camp tie dye. For the freshest takes on the most fabulous prints of the season, check out our edit below.

Different Stripes

Striped crochet-knit mini dress
$920
Missoni
Striped ribbed cashmere shorts
$215
Guest in Residence
Elira striped cotton-gauze wide-leg pants
$295
Suzie Kondi
Three-Panel Embroidered Stripe Midi Kaftan
$914
Pippa Holt
Lilian fringed striped cotton-blend midi dress
$325
Lemlem
Stripe Knit Top
$1,500
Bottega Veneta

Fit to Be Dyed

Graham tie-dye cashmere tank top
$316
$790
Gabriela Hearst
Tie-dye A-line midi skirt
$594
$990
Proenza Schouler
Light Leak Ombre Maxi Dress
$695
Issey Miyake
Tie-dye logo bucket hat
$132
JW Anderson
The Everlane x Marques' Almeida Canvas Oversized Barrel Pant
$44
$148
Everlane
Otussi Dress
€249
Munthe

Mixed Media

Mecy printed mini camisole dress
$350
Siedres
Reversible paneled printed silk midi wrap skirt
$620
Dries Van Noten
Blue 'The Roses' Swimsuit
$250
Jean Paul Gaultier
Multi-Print Pleated Short Dress with Scarf Hem
$1,600
Loewe x Paula's Ibiza
Printed midi dress
$307
$512
Jacques Wei
Printed Flared Maxi Skirt
$135
Cos

Alt Florals

Sicily Dress
$1,280
Khaite
Printed silk crepe de chine shirt
$420
Matteau
Exclusive Alison Strapless One-Piece Swimsuit
$250
Cala de la Cruz
Draped embellished charmeuse midi dress
$2,800
Bode
Naturalism Floral Silk Wrap Skirt
$1,150
Johanna Ortiz
Better Than Your Boyfriend's printed cotton-poplin shirt
$730
La Double J

On the Dot

Beans Dots Dress
$655
Issey Miyake
Maryam Nassir Zadeh X J.Crew ruffle bow-tie bikini bottom in dot
$79.50
J.Crew
Printed georgette skirt
$1,650
Prada
Cam Top
$175
Miaou
Hedia Dress
$450
Ciao Lucia
Polka-dot knitted top
$59.99
Mango