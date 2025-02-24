To say it’s surprising to spot a celebrity moonlighting as a runway model these days would be a bit of a lie. It’s almost a rite of passage for actors, singers, athletes, and It girls to do their little turn on the catwalk. Still, it’s always fun to see your favorite stars taking a stab at fashion glory, especially when they do something unexpected like play a rambling shopping network host a la Debi Mazar at the Completedworks show. Or, when someone having a moment takes a break to get into the fashion game, like current White Lotus star Jason Isaacs, who popped up at Burberry just hours after the Max show’s second episode hit streaming. There are many more big names trying their hand at modeling this season so we’re keeping track of every unexpected model on the fall/winter 2025 runways below.

Jason Isaacs John Phillips/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jason Isaacs ditched his North Carolina accent and embraced his British roots, taking a break from promoting the latest season of The White Lotus to walk in the Burberry fall/winter 2025 show.

Elizabeth McGovern John Phillips/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Isaacs was hardly the only actor to take on the Burberry runway, though. He was joined by Downton Abbey star Elizabeth McGovern.

Richard E. Grant John Phillips/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Richard E. Grant also walked the Burberry show, looking especially dapper in a wool trench coat.

Lesley Manville John Phillips/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The group of iconic British actors was rounded out by Lesley Manville, who took on Daniel Lee’s runway in an all-black ensemble.

Alexa Chung Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Simone Rocha’s fall/winter 2025 presentation was also crawling with star power, starting with Alexa Chung, who hit the runway in a fur bra.

Minha Kim Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images Chung was not alone in her quirky top, Pachinko actress Minha Kim wore a similar piece on the runway.

Fiona Shaw Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Kim was followed up by Bad Sisters actress Fiona Shaw.

Bel Powley Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Morning Show star Bel Powley also joined in on the fun, walking the Simone show in a leather mini dress.

Andrea Riseborough Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Academy Award nominee Andrea Riseborough looked stylish in a ribbon-adorned LBD by Simone Rocha.

Penelope Tree Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images Iconic British model, Penelope Tree, returned to the runway to walk in the Richard Quinn show during London Fashion Week.

Debi Mazar Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The jewelry and ceramics brand Completedworks tapped Debi Mazar to play the role of Julia, a frantic shopping channel host showing off the brand’s latest offerings.

Florence Pugh Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Florence Pugh returned to the Harris Reed runway for the brand’s fall/winter 2025 presentation to perform a dramatic monologue. This is the second time the actress has supported Reed on the runway. During the fall 2023 show she similarly recited Shakespeare in one of the designer’s creations.

Harley Weir Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images Photographer Harley Weir wore an intricately beaded, barely-there dress to walk the Dilara Findikoglu runway.

VTSS Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images Weir was joined by Polish-born musician VTSS.

Ayra Starr John Phillips/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Fall/winter 2025 is the season of singers on the runway. During London Fashion Week, Nigerian artist Arya Starr took on the Di Petsa show in an angelic, all-white look.

Lisa Rinna Courtesy of Jane Wade Lisa Rina embraced her inner CEO and wore a comically oversized suit to take on the Jane Wade show at New York Fashion Week.

Anna Delvey Courtesy of Zoe Gustavia Anna Whalen The layers of Anna Delvey’s Zoe Gustavia Anna Whalen skirt meant her ankle bracelet wasn’t visible as she walked the runway.

Tiffany Haddish Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Comedian Tiffany Haddish took on the Monse fall/winter 2025 show at NYFW.

Dorian Electra Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Image Singer-songwriter Dorian Electra bundled up and represented Elena Velez at the designer’s fall/winter 2025 show.

Rico Nasty WWD/WWD/Getty Images But Dorian wasn’t the only performer on Velez’s runway, Rico Nasty also joined in on the fun.

Becky G Lyvans Boolaky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Becky G looked gorgeous as she walked the runway in Paris for Willy Chavarria’s fall/winter 2025 menswear show.

J Balvin WWD/WWD/Getty Images After J. Balvin modeled his Willy ensemble, he performed a song for the show guests.

Honey Dijon Lyvans Boolaky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Honey Dijon looked like Willy’s version of a Lady Who Lunches at the designer’s fall/winter 2025 presentation.

Danny Ramirez Lyvans Boolaky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Actor Danny Ramirez went incognito during the Willy presentation.