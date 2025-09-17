The Most Surprising Models of Fashion Week Spring 2026
These days, celebrities are about as integral to fashion week as the clothes themselves. The front rows of shows get just as much (if not more) attention as the pieces that walk down the runway. However, over the last few years, brands have been increasing their efforts to harness star power and put celebrities to work. Now, every season comes with a handful of stars VIPS moonlighting as runway models. Thus far, spring/summer 2026 has been no different. Already, New York saw Dylan O’Brien leading a parade of celebrities (and pups) at Rachel Antonoff and Susan Alexandra’s show and reality stars popping up at Sergio Hudson and Elena Velez. Now, it’s off to London, where more actors, artists, and notables are likely to make their debuts on the runway. So, keep checking back here as we keep track of each unexpected model of spring/summer 2026.
Anna Delvey
If you thought Anna Delvey was about to skip out on fashion week, think again. The convicted criminal popped up right before NYFW wrapped, at Elena Velez’s show.
Leah McSweeney
Also walking Elena Velez was former The Real Housewives of New York City star Leah McSweeney.
Tracey Norman
No, it isn’t too surprising to see a model on the runway, but Tracey Norman is not someone you see walk everyday. The iconic model and boundary breaker made her return at the Luar show at the age of 71, much to everyone’s glee.
Sunday Rose Kidman Urban
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s daughter, Sunday Rose, made her runway debut back in October 2024 with Miu Miu, but now she has taken her talents to New York, walking in the Calvin Klein and Khaite shows.
Vivian Wilson
The estranged daughter of Elon Musk made her runway debut this season, walking in three shows: Alexis Bittar, Dauphinette, and Prabal Gurung (pictured above).
Dominique Jackson
The actor closed Prabal Gurung’s show in a fluttering ostrich feather-covered dress.
King Princess
King Princess often pops up on the runway every few seasons, and for spring/summer 2026, she made an appearance at Jane Wade.
Olandria Carthen
From Fiji to fashion week, the Love Island USA star has made it a long way since placing second on the dating show earlier this summer.
Quil Lemons
The photographer stepped out from behind the camera and walked the runway for Head of State.
Edie Falco
Rachel Antonoff and Susan Alexandra’s joint runway/dog show was teeming with celebrities, including Edie Falco, whose pup ended up winning Best in Show.
Dylan O'Brien
Dylan O'Brien also made an appearance as a dog walker at the event.
Nicole Byer
Comedian Nicole Byer showed off her houndstooth dress and adorable puppy.
Geraldine Viswanathan
Actor Geraldine Viswanathan modeled while walking her canine contestant, Cream Cheese.
Christina Hendricks
Chrstina Hendricks matched her Susan Alexandra bag to her dog.
Gillian Jacobs
Community star Gillian Jacobs showed off a fun look and a dog with only one eye.
Susan Orlean
Writer Susan Orlean kept her dog close to her chest.
Chris Fleming
Comedian Chris Fleming seemed to enjoy himself immensly as the dog show judge.
Brianne Howey
