These days, celebrities are about as integral to fashion week as the clothes themselves. The front rows of shows get just as much (if not more) attention as the pieces that walk down the runway. However, over the last few years, brands have been increasing their efforts to harness star power and put celebrities to work. Now, every season comes with a handful of stars VIPS moonlighting as runway models. Thus far, spring/summer 2026 has been no different. Already, New York saw Dylan O’Brien leading a parade of celebrities (and pups) at Rachel Antonoff and Susan Alexandra’s show and reality stars popping up at Sergio Hudson and Elena Velez. Now, it’s off to London, where more actors, artists, and notables are likely to make their debuts on the runway. So, keep checking back here as we keep track of each unexpected model of spring/summer 2026.

Anna Delvey Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images If you thought Anna Delvey was about to skip out on fashion week, think again. The convicted criminal popped up right before NYFW wrapped, at Elena Velez’s show.

Leah McSweeney Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images Also walking Elena Velez was former The Real Housewives of New York City star Leah McSweeney.

Tracey Norman Photo by Rodin Banica/WWD via Getty Images No, it isn’t too surprising to see a model on the runway, but Tracey Norman is not someone you see walk everyday. The iconic model and boundary breaker made her return at the Luar show at the age of 71, much to everyone’s glee.

Sunday Rose Kidman Urban Courtesy of Calvin Klein Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s daughter, Sunday Rose, made her runway debut back in October 2024 with Miu Miu, but now she has taken her talents to New York, walking in the Calvin Klein and Khaite shows.

Vivian Wilson Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images The estranged daughter of Elon Musk made her runway debut this season, walking in three shows: Alexis Bittar, Dauphinette, and Prabal Gurung (pictured above).

Dominique Jackson Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images The actor closed Prabal Gurung’s show in a fluttering ostrich feather-covered dress.

King Princess Photograph by Hatnim Lee King Princess often pops up on the runway every few seasons, and for spring/summer 2026, she made an appearance at Jane Wade.

Olandria Carthen Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images From Fiji to fashion week, the Love Island USA star has made it a long way since placing second on the dating show earlier this summer.

Quil Lemons Courtesy of Head of State The photographer stepped out from behind the camera and walked the runway for Head of State.

Edie Falco Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Rachel Antonoff and Susan Alexandra’s joint runway/dog show was teeming with celebrities, including Edie Falco, whose pup ended up winning Best in Show.

Dylan O'Brien Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Dylan O'Brien also made an appearance as a dog walker at the event.

Nicole Byer Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Comedian Nicole Byer showed off her houndstooth dress and adorable puppy.

Geraldine Viswanathan Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images Actor Geraldine Viswanathan modeled while walking her canine contestant, Cream Cheese.

Christina Hendricks Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Chrstina Hendricks matched her Susan Alexandra bag to her dog.

Gillian Jacobs Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images Community star Gillian Jacobs showed off a fun look and a dog with only one eye.

Susan Orlean Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Writer Susan Orlean kept her dog close to her chest.

Chris Fleming Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images Comedian Chris Fleming seemed to enjoy himself immensly as the dog show judge.