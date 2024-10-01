Every time Miu Miu stages a runway show, a new scion gets its wings. This season, it was Sunday Rose Kidman Urban—the sixteen-year-old daughter of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban—who officially stepped into the cultural zeitgeist.

It seems that Sunday’s famous parents have gotten more comfortable with the teenager stepping into the spotlight lately. Over the summer, Urban joined her mother at an Omega event after making her red carpet debut at the AFI Life Achievement Award Gala with both her parents back in April. Now, she’s walking out on her own—literally. Urban opened the Miu Miu spring/summer 2024 show on Tuesday in Paris, making her debut as a model in the process.

Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban (one over from the left) with her family at the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala in April 2024. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Neither Kidman nor Keith were in the audience for their daughter’s big moment, though the actress was spotted in Paris at the Balenciaga show on Monday. Urban, though, wasn’t alone, as she was joined by a handful of other surprising models on the Miu Miu runway. Miuccia Prada is known for throwing many famous faces into her presentations, and Urban was followed down the catwalk by Hilary Swank, Little Simz, Thai singer Minnie, and Alexa Chung, who made her runway debut just last month at Tory Burch. Willem Dafoe closed out the event, returning to the runway for the first time since the iconic Prada “Villains” show during the fall 2012 season.

As for Urban, this likely isn’t the last we’ll be seeing of her. Aside from modeling, Kidman has said in the past that her daughter has taken after her parents with her creative interests as well. According to People, in 2010, Kidman said Urban (then just two) “sings incessantly.” Then, in 2017, Kidman revealed Urban was cast in her school play. “That's been the main priority, learning lines with her,” Kidman told E! News at the time. A year later, it seemed like Urban’s interests switched to behind the camera, as Kidman told People in 2018 that her daughter was “showing an interest in directing,” adding, “I want her to have a path for that.” It’s possible that in the end, it was modeling that stole Urban’s heart, but at just 16, the world is still very much her oyster.