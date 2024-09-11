Another September, another season of fashion shows where runways fill up with models boasting the newest trends coming to a store near you soon. But wait, is that Alexa Chung at Tory Burch? And did recently crowned Olympic medalist Jordan Chiles just stomp down the Kim Shui catwalk? Some designers love casting unexpected names in their shows and every once in a while, through the thicket of models comes a recognizable face, someone who surprises the audience and gets the Internet talking. This season, two themes are emerging from the stars moonlighting as models: Olympians, fresh off the plane from Paris, and family and friends of Madonna, with both her son and ex hitting the runway in New York. We’re only through the first week of this month-long extravaganza, and there have already been many surprises, though likely more are in store. So, we’re keeping track of every unexpected model of the spring/summer 2025 season below.

Alexa Chung WWD/WWD/Getty Images It’s kind of surprising to hear that until this season, Alexa Chung never stepped up to the runway, but she did, in fact, make her debut at the Tory Burch show, held at the former Domino Sugar Refinery on the Williamsburg waterfront.

Tinashe Rodin Banica/WWD via Getty Images The models at Elena Velez moved so fast, it was easy to miss them, but everyone took notice when “Nasty” singer Tinashe hit the runway.

Offset WWD/WWD/Getty Images Offset put down the mic and donned an oversized leather trench for his walk at the 30 Rock-set Luar show.

David Banda JP Yim/Getty Images While Madonna’s daughter, Lourdes Leon, has walked the runway a handful of times, the singer’s son, David Banda, also a musician, made his debut at the Off-White show on September 8.

Carlos Leon Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images Meanwhile, Lourdes’s father, Carlos Leon, was busy working the runway at the Willy Chavaria show.

Mahmood Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images Chavaria’s runway was filled with unexpected faces, including Italian singer, Mahmood.

Noah Lyles Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images And while Noah Lyles may no longer be in the Olympics, he still put on some high-fashion running gear to make his runway debut at the Willy show.

Jordan Chiles John Lamparski/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lyles wasn’t the only Olympian to hit the runway. Jordan Chiles’s walk at the Kim Shui show was as gold medal-worthy as her floor routine.

The Green Lady of Brooklyn Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images Many were very pleased to see the Green Lady of Brooklyn pop up in her favorite color at the Collina Strada show on September 6.