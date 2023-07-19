Troye Sivan’s Best Fashion Moments Will Have You Feeling The ‘Rush’

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Troye Sivan’s path to fame has been decidedly modern. Although he started out as a child actor (he famously played the younger version of Wolverine in 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine), he didn’t really come into prominence until he launched a YouTube channel during the platform’s golden age of vlogging. Not content with a career limited to just doing things like the cinnamon challenge, Sivan began expanding to music in 2015 and has slowly won over a legion of new fans for whom the word “Troyler” (a nickname born from Sivan’s friendship with fellow YouTuber Tyler Oakley) means nothing.
Likewise, Sivan’s style has undergone a similar evolution. In his early red carpet days, the Aussie kept to a uniform of slim suits and button-ups like he was either a circa-2003 Hedi Slimane muse or an NME-approved indie rocker. Though, in recent years Sivan has grown into one of fashion’s most adventurous male risk-takers. Inspired by queer history and his own growing confidence, the 28-year-old is often amongst the first to bring some of men's fashion week’s edgiest outfits to the red carpet.