Sydney Sweeney & Amanda Seyfried Are at Fashion Odds on the Red Carpet

Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried are at odds in The Housemaid, and on the red carpet, too. At the film’s Los Angeles premiere last night, the actors made the case for co-star dressing in looks that played with clashing, duality, and tension all in one go.

Sweeney stepped out in a floor-length bridal white gown by Galia Lahav. With its nipped-in waist, plunging neckline, and feathered skirt with soft pleats, Sweeney’s corset dress evoked the sprit of another famous blonde in Marilyn Monroe. She even wore her version of Monroe’s beauty trademarks: soft, blonde waves and a bold red lip.

Seyfried, meanwhile, went for a different take on power glamour. She wore a draped and sequined dress by Monse, complete with a strapless bodice followed by an asymmetric skirt. Styled by Elizabeth Stewart, the actor polished her look with gold sandals and jewels courtesy of Tiffany & Co.

Sweeney followed up her Marilyn moment with a micro-mini dress at the film’s after-party. Still on theme with the white color, it featured 3D appliqués and a curve-hugging fit. Seyfried opted against an outfit change.

Sweeney and Seyfried play Millie Calloway and Nina Winchester in The Housemaid, a whodunit tale about a young woman recently paroled from prison who takes a job as a housemaid for a seemingly-perfect wealthy couple. The Paul Feig film is an adaptation of Freida McFadden’s 2022 best-selling novel of the same name.

Without potentially spoiling the plot, no one in the tale is inherently good. Or inherently bad, for that matter. It makes Sweeney and Seyfried’s choices of white and red—two colors associated with purity and danger—apt.