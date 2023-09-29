Taylor Russell showed up to sit front row at Loewe Loewe’s spring/summer 2024 runway show on Friday in an outfit that might seem, at first, like a fairly straightforward take on the “no pants” trend for fall. Fittingly, she wore a complete ensemble from the brand, which started off with a simple strapless bodysuit. The piece featured a scalloped hemline and mostly served as a base for the star’s overcoat.

On top, Russell layered an extremely oversized jacket which, despite its exaggerated proportions, looked relatively straightforward—especially for celebrities who enjoying blanketing their no pants ensembles with large outerwear. But upon second glance, the jacket was not made out of fabric, but actually pewter metal.

The piece originally debuted in the brand’s fall/winter 2023 menswear collection and was a collaboration between Loewe designer Jonathan Anderson and French metal artist Elie Hirsch (he also created a copper version of the same piece). Per the brand, the jackets were molded and hammered by hand and then draped to mimic the appearance of fabric. Mission accomplished!

Though Russell had tried on the copper version in the past (let’s not forget, she’s been a Loewe ambassador for quite some time now) she opted for the silver iteration this time around. Unsurprisingly, the jacket was rather stiff as the actress moved, but did create an interesting focal point thanks to the unique fabrication and multi-toned color palette.

To round out her look, Russell added in a pair of the Spanish brand’s “Toy” pumps. They came in black goatskin leather and featured a relatively classic silhouette, aside from the heel portion which was designed to mimic the shape of a lacquered toy peg.

After appearing on the step and repeat, Russell then slipped into a decidedly more simple black coat for the runway show—which was most likely for comfort and to avoid pricking her seat mates with any exposed metal.

What makes Loewe’s pieces (and Russell’s style, for that matter) is the way in which classic styles are converted into something anew, whether it be from abnormal materials or quirky add-ons. And like many of Anderson’s designs, though, the shape of the silver jacket wasn’t revolutionary in and of itself—but encasing yourself in metal for the sake of fashion certainly is.