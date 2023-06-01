Taylor Swift is in her sandal era, apparently. The 33-year-old musician has taken a particular liking to the simple footwear silhouette in the past few months when she’s not performing during her Eras Tour (also, apparently, she has many eras). And while her on stage style is packed with embroidered catsuits and the like, her day-to-day wears are punctuated by linen dresses, neutral accessories, and many, many sandals.

Though most would cringe at the mere thought of wearing open-toed shoes while walking the New York City streets, Swift seems rather unfazed when she’s been in the Big Apple this Summer. She’s been making frequent stops at the Electric Lady Recording Studio where she is reportedly working on new music in between tour dates. Swift’s off-duty wardrobe has remained pretty constant throughout the years (maxi dresses, simple silhouettes, a signature red lip) but her recent style choices have an added layer of simplicity.

On Wednesday, she wore a black maxi dress belted at the waist, a camel Masur Gavriel crossbody, and Birkenstock-style sandals by Anine Bing. The week prior, Swift again sported open-toed shoes, this time opting for a pair of Aeyde leather sandals, a Ralph Lauren linen bustier and skirt, and the same Mansur Gavriel bag.

Swift also seems to live by the rule “if you love something, buy it in multiple styles.” The Aeyde choice was eerily similar to a A.Emery pair she sported a few days prior. Swift paired them with black R13 denim shorts and, again, a linen button down—sensing a theme here?

And though her Summer wardrobe has been flooded with sandals and neutrals, for a dinner out with friends in April, Swift opted for Area jeans (that featured a butterfly cutout at the thigh), a silver Paco Rabanne mini bag, and a simple black long sleeve. While Swift’s black Mary Janes had a raised heel, they are most definitely in keeping with her other vintage-inspired, cottage core-esuqe footwear picks in recent months.

Swift is in the middle of her Eras Tour with her last date being on August 9th in Los Angeles, California. Last week, Swift teamed up with Ice Spice on “Karma,” and the day after, the rapper made a guest appearance to perform the song during her concert at Met Life Stadium.