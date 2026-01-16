When it comes to fashion staples, Tessa Thompson is immune to anything basic. The Hedda star has established a knack for quirked-up dressing this awards season, a pattern she continued yesterday while out in New York City. Her latest affront on basic sensibilities? The lady skirt.

Thompson’s outfit, a full Acne Studios look from the Stockholm brand’s spring 2026 show, tapped into unconventional layering. She wore a black and yellow check print top that finished at the thigh. Over it, she cinched a sheer chocolate brown skirt with a black belt. The skirt’s see-through fabric allowed for her shirt’s bold pattern to peek through. Thompson finished her look with a gray knit sweater that she French-tucked into her skirt. A suede hoop bag and caramel heels were the finishing touches.

Working with the stylist Karla Welch, Thompson made her own alterations to how the outfit was shown on the runway. During Paris Fashion Week, the cardigan was worn strewn over the model’s neck, hanging from one shoulder. Thompson’s traditional way of wearing the sweater balanced the non-traditional ethos of her skirt.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Courtesy of Acne Studios

Earlier in the day, the actor presented a second far-from-basic proposition in another outfit straight from the spring runways. From Matthieu Blazy’s debut Chanel show, Thompson’s look featured a re-worked tweed skirt and a matching jacket. Underneath, she wore a printed sheer blouse with a black bra layered below. With Chanel sling backs and a black clutch, the entire look felt like an updated version of the “Ladies Who Lunch” aesthetic.

For Thompson, elegance and audacity can live in the same outfit.