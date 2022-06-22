Tessa Thompson likes to have fun with fashion. That fact is obvious every time you look at her. Whether she’s on a red carpet or just walking the city streets, the actress doesn’t have casual Fridays in her vocabulary, and we love her for that. Of course, that means that when it comes to, say the premiere of one of her biggest projects, she’s not going to take dressing for the occasion lightly. So, when the actress stepped out for the premiere of Westworld season four on Tuesday night, it was no surprise that her look was both completely unexpected while simultaneously perfect for the event, leaving us one again impressed.

Thompson hit the red carpet in a dress from Interior’s fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection, a golden gown in a crinkled sheer silk that looked like it was swimming on the actress’ body. The fabric of the piece is clearly the standout, making its simple silhouette of a boat neckline and long sleeves perfect for showing it off. When the actress turned around, she revealed an open back, sans for two black silk bows holding the dress together.

Styled by Wayman Deon and Micah McDonald, Thompson wore her now-auburn hair in a low ponytail, tied down by the black ribbon choker she wore around her neck. She then accessorized with simple hoop earrings and a gorgeous pearl ring. The result turned Thompson into a futuristic princess, like a new generation Princess Leia, perfect to promote the dystopian science-fiction HBO show.

While at the event, Thompson posed with her costars, Angela Sarafyan and Evan Rachel Wood, who went for more traditional looks, wearing Dolce & Gabbana and Zuhair Murad, respectively. Their flowing blue garments allowed for Thompson’s look to stand out even more as the galactic queen she is.

