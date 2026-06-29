Teyana Taylor’s red carpet fashion doesn’t whisper. It makes statement loud and clear. In fact, her look at last night’s BET Awards was practically a royal proclaimation.

While arriving to the ceremony, Taylor shone in a maroon gown by Stéphane Rolland Haute Couture. Hailing from the label’s spring 2026 collection, the artisanal design featured a strapless silhouette with a cinched bodice, complete with a voluminous bustle and gathered skirt. A rectangular neckline accent covered in matching dark red crystals brought the piece a dash of geometric glitz, matching Taylor’s padded headpiece. Two thin gold and diamond bangles and a glossy set of maroon pumps finished the outfit.

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This wasn’t Taylor’s only ensemble for the special occasion. During the ceremony, she changed into a flowing halter-neck gown in a deep cobalt hue. The swishing piece could be seen in its full effect onstage, where Taylor took home trophies for Best Actress, Fashion Vanguard, and Video Director of the Year.

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Taylor was also honored with this year’s Icon of the Year Award. To Taylor’s surprise, her award was presented by none other than Janet Jackson—a longtime hero and style reference for the star, who she profusely thanked within her heartfelt acceptance speech.

“Most of my career has been spent building my own dream while helping somebody else build theirs, because I believe there’s room for all of us to win,” Taylor shared in her acceptance speech. “Even if that means pouring from my own cup into someone else’s so they can overflow, not because I had to, but because that’s just who I am. That’s pretty damn iconic, if you ask me. Because this business can be very wicked. This business is wicked, you know. It teaches us to compete, but I’ve never believed that my success had to call someone else’s theirs. If I know something, I should teach it. If I open a door, I should hold it. If I have a platform, I should make room for another voice. I believe greatness isn’t measured by how many people stand beneath you—it’s measured by how many people stand beside you, because you’re willing to reach back. That’s the only legacy I care about. So tonight, I will wear this title loud and proud, because I promise to continue to earn it.”