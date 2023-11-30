Teyana Taylor knows how to pull off a crop. It’s something that has defined the singer and actress’ best style moments over the years. But so too has it been synonymous with Taylor’s friend and music icon, Janet Jackson, who came to define the style both on and off the stage. So, it makes sense then that Taylor would pay homage to Jackson’s signature ’90s look with an edgy cropped version of her own.

Taylor was seen arriving to the set of Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday wearing a very tiny long sleeve crop. The neutral piece finished just below the bust area and featured buttons down the front, exposed stitching, and of course, a silhouette short enough to show off Taylor’s washboard abs. The piece bore striking resemblance to a handful of Jackson’s ’90s outfits, a move Taylor is extremely well versed in—for the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, she re-created Jackson’s white tee and black pants that she wore to the same event over two decades prior. Still, Taylor managed to add her own fashion girl twist things with the remaining details of her ensemble.

RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images

The 32-year-old added some major edge to things with a pair of low-rise, brown parachute pants that she tucked into a towering pair of Rick Owens boots. On top, she layered an asymmetrical nylon skirt in the same shade of her boots and accessorized the look with layers of gold necklaces and statement earrings.

Taylor’s latest look comes after she stepped out to the Gotham Awards (where she was nominated for her performance in A Thousand and One) in New York City earlier this week. She again went with a very ’90s look, in the form of a sleek, form-fitting black dress by Rick Owens.

During her discussion with Kimmel, the multi-hyphenate discussed A Thousand and One, explaining how she channeled her emotions into the role. “I need a little bit of preparation, I need to feel it” Taylor said of getting into character, adding “When I was on set I would watch scenes from The Pursuit of Happyness. Also when I was filming that movie, I was dealing with postpartum depression so I already had a lot of emotion in me.”