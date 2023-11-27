Tilda Swinton has always been one to mix things up on the red carpet—but her arrival to the Marrakech International Film Festival over the weekend has seen her trot out a trio of reworked premiere staples. And most recently on Monday, the actress debuted a multi-colored polka dot look that was much more than what initially met the eye.

Swinton attended a panel conversation at the event wearing a semi-sheer and lace look from Chanel. Although the style appeared to be made up of red and white dots, it was actually a pattern of the French brand’s signature Camellia flowers that lined the piece. The design made up the bodice and skirt portion of the dress and was accented by embroidered lace details at the cuffs, neck, and waist. The Camellia also made its way onto the cuffs in 3D form for an added sense of drama. To round out the ensemble, Swinton wore a pair of the brand’s signature ballet flats and a bold red lip that matched the scheme of her dress. Although the look was perfect for the more casual setting, Swinton brought out all the stops for the festival’s opening ceremony just two days prior.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Brit hit the step and repeat in her version of the traditional premiere gown—an extremely oversized double-breasted coat. From Haider Ackermann’s guest couture collection for Jean Paul Gaultier, the piece featured a boxy, maxi silhouette complete with all-white satin lapels, buttons, and suit pockets. The 63-year-old leveled up the statement piece even further with a basic white undershirt and strappy two-toned heels. Swinton’s parade of looks didn’t end there, though.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

She returned to Chanel for her first ensemble of the event, a lilac shirtdress she donned for the screening of Hit Man. The piece was from the French label’s spring/summer 2023 couture collection and was lined with flashy embroidery at the waist and neckline as well as eyelet detailing throughout the piece. For glam, Swinton went with a coordinating deep purple lip and swept her signature blonde cut into a sleek side style. Proceedings in Marrakech come to a close on Saturday, so here’s to hoping we’re treated to a few more style moments from Swinton in the interim.