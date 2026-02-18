Kristen Stewart recently signaled she’s on board to direct the Twilight remake—perhaps she’ll consider Timothée Chalamet for a starring role? By the looks of it, the Marty Supreme star is already making his allegiances clear.

In a mirror selfie shared to his Instagram Story, Chalamet sported a graphic tee from the third installment in the Twilight series, Eclipse, featuring an image of Taylor Lautner in his role as Jacob. While it’s plausible the actor is quietly declaring himself “Team Jacob,” the cheeky fashion moment reads more like a playful nod to Robert Pattinson, who famously played Edward Cullen. Chalamet and Pattinson have already collaborated on multiple projects, including 2019’s The King and Marty Supreme, the latter of which the British actor made a secret voice cameo in. They’re also set to reunite in Dune: Part Three, alongside the likes of Florence Pugh, Rebecca Ferguson, and Zendaya.

Making the timing of Chalamet’s t-shirt even more suspect, the trailer for Pattinson’s romance film The Drama, which also stars Zendaya, was released earlier this month.

The final installment of the Twilight saga hit theaters more than a decade ago, but talk of a revival still lingers among fans of the series and its stars. Pattinson has said he’d be open to returning to the franchise. Lautner has been more hesitant, admitting he isn’t actively seeking a reboot. Most adamant in seeing the revival through is Stewart, who recently expressed she’s “committed” to directing a reboot after finally polishing her directorial debut, The Chronology of Water.

“I love what Catherine [Hardwicke] did, I love what Chris [Weitz] did, I love what all of the directors did with the movies,” the actor and director said in January. “They were so themselves and weird and kind of like, squirrelly, and just so present in that time when they didn’t really know what they were yet, like before they blew up.”

Stewart continued, “Imagine if we had a huge budget and a bunch of love and support. I don’t know—I would love to readapt. Yeah, sure, I’ll do the remake. I’m doing it! I’m committed!”