It is a rare situation to peek into the home of an influencer, model, or Kardashian and not see a copy of a hardcover coffee table book with a black cover and white font. That particular book seen just about everywhere, in the background of any Instagram Story or TikTok revealing the inside of a celebrity’s home, is Tom Ford’s eponymous 416 page work (co-authored with Bridget Foley), cataloging the decade of work the designer made with Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent from 1994 to 2004. And for those who just can’t get enough of Ford’s first book, it was recently announced the designer will release a second tome, Tom Ford 002, in November.

Ford’s second installment will span 444 pages, according to a report from WWD, and will feature an Anna Wintour penned foreword, and an introduction written by Graydon Carter. The book will also feature a conversation between the highly quotable (and often macabre) designer and Foley.

Ford, who will turn 60 this month, takes this second book as an opportunity to showcase career highlights post-Gucci, from 2004 to now. It will include the development of his eponymous label and its evolution to include his iconic sunglasses as well as cosmetics, his feature directorial debut A Single Man and his second film Nocturnal Animals, and appearances from celebrities adorned in his designs, such as Julianne Moore, Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, Nicholas Hoult, Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Drake, and Gigi Hadid, photographed by Steven Klein, Inez & Vinoodh, Nick Knight and Mert & Marcus.

While the second book will be longer in page length than the first, it will actually be the tiniest bit smaller in terms of dimensions, with measurements of 10 3/4 x 14 inches compared to Tom Ford’s 11×14. Still, it will probably look great on every coffee book in any hotel, office, or influencer’s home (barring any overhead lighting above the mise en scène).