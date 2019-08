Virgo Season Is Here for Idris Elba, Tom Ford, and Lili Reinhart

Virgo season officially begins on August 23, when all of the Leos who took center stage for their season step aside, and practical, organizational balance is restored by this down-to-earth sign. Those who are born between August 23 and September 22 tend to be analytical, hard-working, and loyal. All you have to do is look at Blake Lively's sartorial commitment to the suit or Tom Ford's commitment to looking good —to the point that he ardently avoids overhead lighting —for an example of the type of tenacity and dedication usually ascribed to the sign. See who else is set to shine in the weeks to come with a look back at their best portraits in W over the years, from Salma Hayek and Cameron Diaz to Alexander Skarsgård and Idris Elba.