A Guide to the Quintessential Celebrity Leos, Just in Time for Leo Season

After all the tears and drama of Cancer season , we've finally entered the time to be regal and confident. In other words: Yes, it's Leo season . The only thing Leos get emotional about is the stage, which truly, is everywhere they go. They have an amazing aesthetic eye and are the perfect people to take your Instagram photos, though good luck asking them—they're usually the ones in front of the camera.

Some other things to know about Leos: They're highly energetic, incredibly ambitious, and gentle leaders. Signature Leo colors are gold, dark purple, and anything sequins. Qualities that Leos don't get enough credit for are their generosity (both financial and emotional) and their loyalty. Leos are the best sign to go to a party with. Not only will they stay until forever, they'll more or less become the party. In short, they'll make you feel good about being alive. Without further ado, here's your guide to the quintessential celebrity Leos to keep an eye on as they take things up yet another notch this month.

Madonna

Pinterest Madonna photographed by Steven Klein; styled by Arianne Phillips; W Magazine, April 2003.

Madonna is the ultimate Leo. After all, she's probably the most famous woman in the world. She practically invented her own brand of social media and reality television when she let the cameras in on every aspect of her life for her 1990 documentary, Truth or Dare . Like most Leos, she holds a lot of power and allure in her hair—just by changing it, she's both started and ended trends. She's incredibly generous through her philanthropy, and her message has always been about using music as a vehicle to transcend misery. Leos are optimists. They're all about progress and moving forward. They're also very attracted to one another. Sean Penn (August 17) married Madonna on her birthday (August 16) in 1985. That's a lot of Leo, and a lot of fire.

Kylie Jenner

Pinterest Kylie Jenner at the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, May 2017. Photo by Benedict Evans. Visual Editor: Biel Parklee.

Kylie Jenner is arguably the most glamorous Kardashian. (Kim, don't @ us!) She's turned a love of performance into a thriving career, to the point that her beauty products have made her into a billionaire . Part of her sales pitch has always been about letting people see her apply the products to her own face. That's just so Leo to want that kind of intimacy with her public. Kylie is exceptionally loyal to her family, even if it means separating from her best friend/wife, Jordyn Woods , for the foreseeable future. You just never want to mess with a Leo's family. Last but not least, Kylie is also a super mom to baby Stormi and is always doting on her. Of course, anyone a Leo loves is very lucky! Leos are generous and caring, beautiful creatures.

Jennifer Lopez

Pinterest Jennifer Lopez photographed by Mario Sorrenti for W Magazine, August 2013.

Leos are big overachievers. They're usually good at most things they try—and if they aren't, they won't pursue them for long. J.Lo is that kind of Leo. She's dipped her toes into everything from film to music to fashion, and she's succeeded at them all. She also knows how valuable and powerful she is: As she put it to the New York Times last year, "I do deserve more. All artists do deserve more. We are the scarce asset. They can't do anything without us." J.Lo's endurance is another thing that connects her to her star sign. She's been around for more than three decades now, and, believe it or not, is celebrating her 50th birthday this month. Never write off a Leo. Their devotion to the stage is so real, they'll never leave it.

Shawn Mendes

Pinterest Shawn Mendes getting ready for the 2018 Met Gala in New York City. Photograph by Levi Mandel for W Magazine. Levi Mandel

The most crushable Leo of them all. Shawn Mendes has mastered the Leo charm. His smile and warmth are probably his biggest weapons, on full display when he's in front of a million screaming girls and even when he was making those nerdy YouTube videos that got him famous. He has that very singular Leo ability to make you feel known, like he's more interested in you than you are in him (which, spoiler, he's not). Shawn also knows he's a big deal but leads with kindness which, truly, more Leos need to do. (Just watch him in an interview.) Of course, he's also the face of Calvin Klein and has sent every gay boy to the ER at least once because of it. Now that's Leo power.

Jennifer Lawrence

Pinterest Jennifer Lawrence photographed by Tim Walker for W Magazine, October 2012. Tim Walker

Jennifer Lawrence is a classic Leo. She's bold and brash, and often speaks her mind without a lot of filter. She has tons of endurance and has diligently worked on building an amazing career path for herself since she was a teen. As an actress, she's played many roles that read as textbook Leo. In Mother! , she defended her child in the ferocious way only a mother lion could. She's also highly romantic. If there's even a suggestion of true love , she goes after it, whether it's really a good match or not. And Lawrence definitely doesn't care if other people think she's wrong about anything. She's confident and knows she's always right. Total Leo.

Barack Obama

Pinterest Barack Obama taking a break from learning to kitesurf at Richard Branson's Necker Island retreat in the British Virgin Islands, February 2017. Getty Images

All hail the greatest Leo of them all, President Barack Obama . We're not sure what else he could be but a Leo. He's charming beyond measure, and, just like all Leos, has a smile that can light up a room. For Leos, being a politician is a natural fit: They maneuver crowds with ease, defend what they believe in, and get along well with others. Obama did every part of his difficult job in stride, earning the reputation of being very cool even under pressure. And once Leos find the love of their life, they never let them go. Certainly, that's true with him and his soulmate Michelle . Their love has lasted a quarter decade and is still going strong. All Leos are super classy and magnetic. The former president exudes these qualities in excess.

