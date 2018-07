Now that Selena Gomez has officially closed out Cancer season with a bang—aka a pasta-filled birthday party aboard a yacht—the celebrations are now continuing into Leo season, which kicks off on July 22 and lasts until August 21. The festivities will be particularly heightened for celebrity Leos like Madonna, Jennifer Lopez, and Chris Hemsworth, who'll no doubt welcome the sunniness after a month that was all about patience . They'll also come in handy when it comes to weathering this summer's Mercury retrograde , which unfortunately coincides pretty much exactly with their season. (Its timing, July 26 to August 19, should help non-Leos out there, too, given that Leo season is at its strongest, meaning there's plenty of ego to go around.) Besides, nothing can stop Madonna from having a fabulous 60th birthday, and while Charlize Theron, Greta Gerwig, Jennifer Lawrence, and Amy Adams might not be hitting milestones as major, there should definitely be clear skies ahead for them, too. See which other celebrities with the same sign are set to bask in the sun through the rest of summer with a look back at their best portraits in W over the years.