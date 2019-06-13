Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney's wedding date might still be an unknown to the public, at least, but one thing piece of critical information that has just emerged is what inspired the actress to tie the knot. Lawrence just made a rare statement about her relationship with her art bro fiancé, explaining why she decided to go through that thing called marriage.

Her reasons for wanting to marry Maroney are as relatable as you can expect, coming from Hollywood's princess of relatablility. As Lawrence explained on the Naked with Catt Sadler podcast, "I started with the basics. ‘How do I feel? Is he nice? Is he kind?’ It’s just — this is the one, I know that sounds really stupid but he’s just, he’s — you know. He’s the greatest person I’ve ever met, so I feel very honored to become a Maroney.”

Even though Lawrence and Maroney have only been dating for a little over year — they were first spotted together last June, on a date in New York City — the actress debuted her engagement ring at Paris Fashion Week back in February. Lawrence, though, was as surprised as everyone else by her engagement, as she just revealed that marriage was never something at the forefront of her mind. “I definitely wasn’t at a place where I was like, ‘I’m ready to get married,’” she said. “I just met Cooke and I wanted to marry him. We wanted to marry each other, we wanted to commit fully... He’s my best friend. I want to legally bind him to me forever. And fortunately the paperwork exists for such a thing. You find your favorite person on the planet and you’re like, ‘You can’t leave!’”

Lawrence's casual take on getting marriage wasn't the only relatable thing she said. She also talked about her bachelorette party, which resulted in tears. “I thought I didn’t want to have bachelorette party, and then last minute I decided I did,” she said. “Then nobody was available because it was last minute. And then I started crying. I was like, ‘I don’t even know why I’m crying. I didn’t know that I wanted a bachelorette party. I guess I just feel pathetic.’ [Cooke] was like, ‘Oh my god, you don’t need to feel pathetic.’”

These days, though, Lawrence is feeling a lot better about the stress of wedding planning. “I’ve been in a good place,” she said. “I haven’t been neurotic about [wedding planning]. I’m like too lazy to be neurotic. I saw a dress I liked and I was like, ‘That’s the dress.’ I saw a venue and I was like, ‘Cool, we got the venue.’” The rest of us will have to wait to find out where exactly that will be, although New York City is the rumored pick.

