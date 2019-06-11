For those following the relationship Jennifer Lawrence and art dealer Cooke Maroney , it should be no surprise that there's not a whole lot of information out there about their upcoming wedding available to the general public.

When the pair were first linked a year ago, the news came as a bit of a shock, especially considering Lawrence's previous relationships, with Darren Aronofsky and Nicholas Hoult, had been more more high-profile and Hollywood. Then, the news of their engagement came in February of this year, followed by Lawrence's flash of a ring at the Dior show during Paris Fashion Week, confirming the speculation that she and her art beau are indeed planning to marry. Her engagement party, which took place last month, was so chill it almost didn't even register as an official engagement soirée until people noticed she wore an actual wedding dress designed by her cousin to the event. Their entire relationship has been low-key.

But now we have a little info about their upcoming nuptials. According to reports from Entertainment Tonight , the two are "truly inseparable" and they are currently packing their schedules with wedding prep. Keep in mind, none of these wedding particulars have actually come directly from Lawrence and Maroney themselves, but something tells us that if Lawrence loved that pre-wedding portrait her fiancé gave her as a gift, then she must really be in this for the long haul. So, here's what we plan to expect for what might end up being the most "low key" celebrity wedding of the year.

The location:

According to the source at Entertainment Tonight , there is no official wedding location selected just yet, but it's likely that the event will take place in New York. "Their first choice of locations is New York, but it's not finalized yet," the source told ET . It would make sense to have the wedding in New York, considering that is where Maroney is based and where they had their engagement party. Wherever the couple ends up choosing, one element of the location that is the utmost importance for them is privacy. "They have been incredibly secretive because privacy is a big priority for them," the source revealed. Choosing a place where everyone is constantly buzzing around and too busy to care about a celebrity wedding going on in the middle of everything might actually be a good idea for them, then.

The atmosphere:

Lawrence has never been one for flashy extravagance. This is, after all, the same celebrity who was seen as the girl who just loves pizza , hammering home her "relatable," down-to-earth image (which she was eventually criticized for by the general public later). So, it seems plausible that she wouldn't want an over-the-top wedding to Maroney, who also appears to be fairly relaxed about these sort of things. "They are both very low key and down to earth and want nothing more than to avoid a 'stuffy, pretentious' atmosphere," the source told ET . But they don't mind bringing a little bit of tradition to the event. "Their vision is traditional with a relaxed and casual ceremony, they mainly just want to share their love with friends and family and to express their happiness to those closest to them."

The guests:

You know her best friends Emma Stone and Amy Schumer will be in attendance at this one. Anyone could have guessed this (especially after Lawrence attended Schumer's wedding to chef Chris Fischer), but it was also confirmed by the ET source.

The future:

The actual wedding date has yet to be confirmed, but apparently Lawrence and Maroney are reportedly looking even further ahead. "They both want children and have been discussing starting a family," the source said. "Their families truly believe they are meant to be; his family loves her family and vice versa, so their parents are excited. Their parents get along so well and are all looking forward to big family get-togethers."

Related: Jennifer Lawrence Wore an Actual Wedding Dress to Her Engagement Party