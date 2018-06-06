Step aside, Darren Aronofsky—there's a new artsy scarf-wearer wooing Jennifer Lawrence . The Oscar winner has been "quietly dating" Cooke Maroney, a director of Gladstone 64, one of the Gladstone Galleries in New York, for about a month, according to a report from Page Six .

"They met through Jen’s friend Laura [Simpson]," an anonymous source told the outlet. "The relationship has been going on a few weeks. But they have been very private and careful not to be seen together." In his work at the Gladstone Gallery, as well as in his previous position at New York's Gagosian Gallery, Maroney has reportedly become a staple in the art world; at Gladstone, he currently represents big names like Carroll Dunham (father to Lena), Richard Prince, Anish Kapoor, Ugo Rondinone, and Matthew Barney (who previously dated Bjork).

Before Maroney, Lawrence dated Aronofsky , who directed 2017's mother! , for almost a year. Though they were reported to have broken up last November, they had a friendly reunion just last week, when J.Law was tasked with presenting an award to her ex at the BAM Gala in Brooklyn. "I'm thrilled to be here tonight to present this honor to my very good friend, Darren Aronofsky," Lawrence said before handing over a trophy for achievement in directing. Though that interaction did leave some wondering whether Lawrence and Aronofsky had rekindled their old flame, sources later revealed that the actress had actually brought her dog, Pippi Lawrence-Stocking, as her date to the gala—apparently, in Maroney's stead.

Lawrence has yet to comment on her rumored relationship with Maroney. In fact, the last comments she made about her love life , during a radio interview with Howard Stern at the end of February, confirmed that at the time, she was very much single. "I am not in a relationship. I am making it clear that I have not had sex in a very long time," she told Stern. "I would like to have a relationship, you know—it's hard out there!"

