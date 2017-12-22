Breakups can be a real mother! Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky , however, seem to be handling theirs just fine: About a month after they ended their one-year relationship, the duo was spotted looking friendly while spending some quality time together.

As seen in pictures posted by the Daily Mail , J.Law, Aronofsky, and Lawrence's dog, Pippi, went for a stroll around New York City before entering a residential building together on Wednesday. Both wore sunglasses in a futile attempt to hide from photographers, and each smiled at the other throughout their walk-and-talk.

Lawrence and Aronofsky's reunion doesn't necessarily mean they're rekindling their old flame. "They are friends. They are not officially back together but are spending time together again," a source told E! News this week. "They never stopped speaking after they broke up. They care about each other. They are just seeing what happens." So, while the co-working pair could potentially be kicking off an on-again, off-again relationship to rival that of Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber, it's also entirely possible that they're just maintaining a solid friendship as they head into awards season. ( mother! was completely left off the Golden Globes nominations, but the Jennifer Lawrence–loving Oscars could still surprise us all .)

Lawrence, 27, and Aronofsky, 48, started dating in late 2016, after wrapping mother! , and stayed relatively low-key—not even standing next to each other while promoting the film until about midway through the process—until their breakup last month. In an " Actors on Actors " segment with Adam Sandler for Variety in late November, Lawrence gave some insight into what may have driven the couple apart. "Dating the director was different, because we’d be on the tour together," she said. "I'd come back to the hotel, and the last thing I want to talk about or think about is a movie. He comes back from the tour, and that's all he wants to talk about. I get it; it's his baby. He wrote it; he conceived it; he directed it. I was doing double duty trying to be a supportive partner while also being like, 'Can I please, for the love of God, not think about mother! for one second.'"

Does this week's reunion mean Aronofsky has finally stopped talking about mother! ?