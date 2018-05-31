Exes Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky had a very public meet-up on Wednesday when the duo attended the annual BAM Gala in Brooklyn. While they didn't arrive or leave together, Us Weekly reports that Lawrence presented him with an award, as he was one of the evening's honorees for his directorial work. “I’m thrilled to be here tonight to present this honor to my very good friend, Darren Aronofsky,” she said.

Despite that 22-year age gap, the duo were famously a couple for about a year, a romance of which was generally met with surprise when they first went public. (They met as a result of Lawrence starring in Aronofsky's mother! , of course). During and after their relationship, Lawrence was her usually candid self about how their slow-burn of a courtship occurred, revealing that she was the one who had to pursue him. “He flew in, pitched me [the movie], left. The whole thing was probably an hour and a half, and then I was like, ‘He’s hot,’” Lawrence explained on Marc Maron's WTF podcast a few months ago, adding that she'll “always” love him. “I remember I was holding my dog and I shut the door and when the door shut I went, ‘Pippy, that’s called sexual tension.’ He played hard to get for like nine months, maybe longer, which just killed me.”

Pinterest Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Even when they were dating, Lawrence was happy to ruminate about why they worked so well as a couple. “We had energy,” she told Vogue last summer. “I had energy for him. I don’t know how he felt about me. I’ve been in relationships before where I am just confused. And I’m never confused with him.” Aronofsky, ever the moody auteur, has never really talked about their fling. Very on brand.

