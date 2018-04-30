Jennifer Lawrence is all about that relatable persona, and what could be more relatable than a pizza-related fashion emergency? Over the weekend, Page Six reported that the 27-year-old actress flew to her hometown of Louisville, Kentucky, for [Derby Week] only to realize on Sunday that she'd forgotten the dress she was going to wear for the opening party back in New York. “She had to have her dress flown down via private jet, just to learn it had a pizza stain on it!” an insider told Page Six. (Ok, the private jet aspect may not be very relatable, but such is the paradox of JLaw)

Luckily, Lawrence took the wardrobe malfunction in very good stride, and reportedly “did her best to conceal her pizza stain with her clutch the whole evening, but laughed about it as she walked the orange carpet,” according to the insider.

Page Six reported that JLaw was at the 3rd Annual Awards in the Arts, which took place at Churchill Downs, to raise money for the Jennifer Lawrence Arts Fund "by drinking $2,500 mint juleps." According to the website , the Jennifer Lawrence Arts Fund was created in 2016 for the purpose of supporting "variety of organizations, providing arts and culture access, education and excellence opportunities to the community throughout Greater Louisville." The Jennifer Lawrence Foundation, which partly supports the Jennifer Lawrence Arts Fund, also "assists" other Kentucky organizations , from Kids Cancer Alliance to Down Syndrome of Louisville.

In February, the actress announced that she would be taking a break from acting to focus on activism—namely, "trying to get young people engaged politically on a local level." So far, she's already talked to a high school government class about political involvement, spoken out about sexual harassment in Hollywood, attended the Women's March , and hosted a political comedy show . Looks like we can add funding the arts and awareness about pizza to the mix!

