Two months after wearing a pizza-stained dress to a Kentucky Derby party , Jennifer Lawrence continues to flaunt black-tie conventions by reportedly bringing her dog Pippi Lawrence Stocking as a date to the 2018 BAM Gala. Page Six reported that Lawrence and Pippi were both spotted at the Wednesday night gala along with Lawrence's ex-boyfriend, collaborator, and ["very good friend"]https://www.wmagazine.com/story/jennifer-lawrence-darren-aronofsky-reunion-bam-gala) Darren Aronofsky, to whom she presented with an award.

“She took any moments of downtime to play happily with her pooch as the sun set over the harbor," a source told Page Six. The actor wasn't the only one preferring canine company at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal that night. According to Page Six , BAM Gala honoree Jeremy Irons also brought his dog Smudge, who dressed for the occasion with a bow tie.

This isn't the first time Pippi has accompanied her human to important events. Last June, People reported , Lawrence took the pup to a dinner date with Aronofsky at Nobu in Malibu, and just a couple days before, Just Jared reported that she'd taken Pippi to a business meeting.

Lawrence is famously very protective of her pet, at one point saying "don't touch my dog, you f---ing loser" to a paparazzo who dared encroach on Pippi's personal space, according to Refinery29 . Last June, she showed Vogue her oil painting of Pippi above her fireplace, and revealed she harbors a fear of bigger critters scooping up the tiny dog for a snack. “Coyotes, bigger dogs, rattlesnakes, big crows,” Lawrence told Vogue . “Every 20 minutes I have a heart attack. I’m going to be a great mother.” Sounds like Pippi, pup about town, is in good hands.