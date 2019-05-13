Even before Jennifer Lawrence got engaged—in February of this year, to her very tall art dealer boyfriend, Cooke Maroney—she had her eye on bridal looks. She wore a look by the bridal label L. Wells to the premiere of the Agnes Varda documentary Faces Places, back in late 2017, taking a detour from her usual wardrobe of all Dior, all the time, and prompting rumors that she and then-boyfriend, Darren Aronofsky, might be getting really serious. And although Lawrence and Maroney have yet to announce a date for their upcoming nuptials, the actress opted to revisit a bridal look for her engagement party on Sunday night—in a second gown by L. Wells.

Lawrence arrived at the party, held in New York for a select group of family and friends who may have included Emma Stone, in a blush-pink look from the label’s newest, Picnic at Hanging Rock –inspired collection. It featured a deep V-neck, full sleeves, and a thigh-high slit, and retails for $2,300; according to an Instagram by the stylists Jill Lincoln and Jordan Johnson, Lawrence paired it with Fred Leighton jewelry, a Roger Vivier bag, and Casadei shoes, with makeup by Fulvia Farolfi and hair by Ben Skirvin. “Too good of a time was had by all,” Lincoln and Johnson wrote in their Instagram caption.

Though Lawrence has been one of the faces of Christian Dior since 2012, when she was inducted into the house under Raf Simons, she has, on rare occasions, opted not to wear the brand during very select public appearances. (Does your engagement party count as a public appearance, when it’s being covered by Vogue ?) According to an Instagram by the tailor Christy Rilling, who worked on the engagement-party look, the L. Wells designer Lauren Wells is Lawrence’s cousin, which seems like an appropriate reason to forgo other options. (Based on the numerous Instagrams that surfaced during the day on Monday, as well as reports by outlets like People, it seemed that the party took place on Sunday night; Rilling, however, wrote that they celebrated on Saturday.)

We admire a bride who approaches dresses the way a conventional couple might approach the cake they’re going to serve during their event: Just try a bunch of stuff and see what works.