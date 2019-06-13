Kylie Jenner may be the most financially successful member of her family, thus far at least, but she's not immune to their criticism. In a new look at Keeping Up With the Kardashians her sister Kourtney Kardashian takes aim at the youngest member of the clan. According to the eldest Kardashian-Jenner child, the founder of Kylie Cosmetics needs to work towards more personal growth.

Kourtney has had enough of Kylie's entitlement, as she says in a teaser for the next episode of the 16th season. "She has this like, entitlement — no one says anything because she's Kylie Billionaire Jenner," Kourtney tells matriarch Kris Jenner over the phone, who has just called her up to complain about Kylie. Kourtney's comment comes as Kris and Kylie are in the middle of a feud over Kylie's office space, which the mother of Stormi Webster claims Kris is trying to overtake.

“My office that I just got and pay way too much a month [for] — I’ve spent so much time making it perfect,” Kylie vents to Khloé Kardashian , adding that Kris is “just doing too much with my office.” That includes taking Kylie's parking spot, which she cares about more than anything else, office-wise, as she says. “It’s just getting out of hand,” Kylie complains.

Of course, Kris has her own side of the story, which she explains to Kourtney. "Kylie’s been so territorial. I’m not sure what’s going on," Kris tells her, adding, “In front of everybody at the office she’s like, ‘Don’t ever park in my parking space again. It’s the one thing that means something to me. I’ve worked so hard,’ ” she recounts to Kourtney over the phone. “I’m like, oh my goodness. I was on an important call and she locked me out of the office because she needed to do her work.”

For Kylie, though, the last straw came when Jenner gave a "grand tour" of the office space to Khloé and Scott Disick, without Kylie's permission. “I told her not to show any of you guys until I was there and could give you the grand tour... It’s Kylie Cosmetics!," Kylie tells Khloé, annoyed. "How is she going to hide this when the office is done and you walk up and the door is glass, [with] my logo.”

Khloé doesn't see Jenner's response as "entitled" though. Instead she tells Kylie, “Listen, bitch. There’s no f—ing friends and loyalty in the game of being a billionaire.” Buckle up for this one.