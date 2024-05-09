No one is touching Tracee Ellis Ross’s off-duty style. The actress, a perennial Loewe head and general style savant, managed to turn jean overalls into the sleekest daytime outfit—all with the help of some major pleats and a sculptural It bag for good measure.

Yesterday, Ellis Ross shared photos to her Instagram story in which she showed off a not-your-average apron dress from the Carhartt Work in Progress x Sacai collection. Ellis Ross’s dress—basically, a high fashion twist on denim dungarees—featured a traditional neckline and straps that were trimmed with silver hardware and exposed stitching. From there, the piece then flowed into a high-waisted statement skirt that was lined with pleats, and a lengthy front slit which can be adjusted via a silver zipper. Ellis Ross paired her overalls-dress hybrid with a short-sleeved button-down, white platform sneakers, and oversized black shades. Of course, the actress had to mix in her go-to brand, Loewe, in the form of its leather “Paseo” tote. The bag, which she nestled under her arm, added an understated pop of color to the actress’s otherwise black-and-white outfit.

@traceeellisross

Later on Wednesday, Ellis Ross shared more photos of her outfit in which she altered the neckline. Instead of sporting the piece with straps, she let the top of her dress hang down loosely for a more casual feel.

@traceeellisross

Ellis Ross’s latest ensemble comes on the heels of some pretty stellar fashion moments both on and off the red carpet. Earlier this month, the actress slipped into a full Dries Van Noten look consisting of toy-block heels, fuzzy pale green shorts, and a neon tinsel top. Ellis Ross, who decided to skip out on Monday’s Met Gala, has also been busy translating her avant-garde fashion sense into the step and repeat. During the New Museum’s Spring Gala in April, Ellis Ross made a bold statement in a hand-painted Marni gown that was equal parts red carpet fashion and wearable art.

What make Ellis Ross’s wardrobe so unique is her ability to turn even the most simple of silhouettes into something special. Usually, that comes from some sort of pattern of texture play—like her multicolor Marni, fuzzy Dries, or in the case of her latest outing, some runway-worthy Carhartt.