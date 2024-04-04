Can fashion be art? Well, maybe when Tracee Ellis Ross is wearing it. Last night, the actress looked painterly in a watercolor Marni outfit while attending the New Museum’s Spring Gala in New York City.

Ellis Ross sported a high-neck confection from designer Francesco Risso’s fall 2024 collection for the quirky Italian brand. The piece embodied Risso’s signature artsy flair, from the skin-baring side slits to the flared, mermaid-style skirt. But what really made this artsy is the fact it’s not made of just any old fabric. Instead, it was hand painted in an array of black and blue brushstrokes by the Marni atelier, creating an almost abstract, floral-like effect throughout the piece. A whole new meaning to wearable art. With a statement look like this, it’s understandable that Ellis Ross kept styling to a minimum. She sported a matching neon blue bodysuit under the gown and kept glam natural and unfussy.

Red carpet trends seem to be almost formulaic nowadays—there’s sheer, no pants, a pop of red here and there—so it’s refreshing to see a star opt for something out-of-the-box. And, naturally, pushing the boundaries of fashion practically runs in the actress’s genes: she is the daughter of style icon Diana Ross, after all.

Dominik Bindl/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The runway version was shown with a matching, cocoon-like overcoat. Ellis Ross’s decision to wear the gown on its own proved to be a wise one. Without the coat, the sculptural qualities of the gown really shined as the actress commanded attention on the red carpet.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Francesco Risso’s Marni has garnered a cult following among some of Hollywood’s best-dressed, and more experimental, stars including the likes of Erykah Badu, Adwoa Aboah, and Charli XCX—the latter of who, like Ellis Ross, also championed a painted confection on the big stage.

Ellis Ross has previously worn designs by the Italian brand, too. Back in December, she sported a blush pink gown that she styled with a khaki trench coat during a screening of American Fiction. As chic as that outfit proved to be, Ellis Ross’s latest Marni look was the perfect, hand painted cherry on top.