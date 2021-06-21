As New York opens back up to a wave of in-person events, the Tribeca Film Festival has remained on the tip of everyone’s tongues as one of the most anticipated annual celebrations. While it might seem like celebrities are ready to get back out there wearing wild, over-the-top looks, this year’s festival attendees seemed to casually ease back into the idea of pushing pavement among crowds of adoring fans. Their red carpet looks both stunned and demonstrated that it can be okay to take it a bit easier on the step-and-repeat. Of course, it wouldn’t be a film festival without a little bit of glitz and glam, which we saw on the cast of In the Heights at its New York City premiere. And then there were the stars whose outfits were so nice we couldn’t help but pick them twice: juror Hari Nef, actress Cailee Spaeny, and award-winning director Nana Mensah—to name a few. Here, see the best looks and red carpet returns at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival.