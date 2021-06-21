As New York opens back up to a wave of in-person events, the Tribeca Film Festival has remained on the tip of everyone’s tongues as one of the most anticipated annual celebrations. While it might seem like celebrities are ready to get back out there wearing wild, over-the-top looks, this year’s festival attendees seemed to casually ease back into the idea of pushing pavement among crowds of adoring fans. Their red carpet looks both stunned and demonstrated that it can be okay to take it a bit easier on the step-and-repeat. Of course, it wouldn’t be a film festival without a little bit of glitz and glam, which we saw on the cast of In the Heights at its New York City premiere. And then there were the stars whose outfits were so nice we couldn’t help but pick them twice: juror Hari Nef, actress Cailee Spaeny, and award-winning director Nana Mensah—to name a few. Here, see the best looks and red carpet returns at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival.

Hari Nef Getty Images Tribeca Film Festival juror Hari Nef stepped out in Schiaparelli for the premiere of Untitled: David Chappelle Documentary on June 19, 2021.

Megan Rapinoe Getty Images Professional soccer player Megan Rapinoe wears Gucci to the premiere of LFG in New York City on June 17, 2021.

A$AP Rocky Getty Images A$AP Rocky wears Celine to the premiere of his documentary, Stockholm Syndrome, in New York on June 13, 2021.

Lupita Nyong'o Lupita Nyong'o was spotted wearing a Studio 189 black-and-white checkered dress, channeling her friend Janelle Monáe at the premiere of Queen of Glory in New York on June 15, 2021.

AnnaSophia Robb Getty Images AnnaSophia Robb wore a black Dior gown to the premiere of her series, Dr Death, at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York on June 14, 2021.

Jeremy O. Harris Getty Images Jeremy O. Harris stepped out in Bode for the Tribeca Premiere of Untitled: Dave Chappelle Documentary on June 19, 2021.

Leslie Grace Getty Images Leslie Grace wore a multi-colored Armani Privé gown reminiscent of a peackock’s feathers to the opening night of Tribeca and In the Heights premiere on June 9, 2021.

Cailee Spaeny Getty Images Cailee Spaeny dressed down in Levi’s for the Italian Studies premiere after party at Tribeca Film Festival on June 12, 2021.

Cailee Spaeny Getty Images Then she dressed herself up a tad with Sandy Liang for Tribeca’s How It Ends premiere on June 20, 2021.

Joshua Jackson Getty Images Joshua Jackson looked casual and chic in a Gucci summer suit for the Tribeca premiere of his series Dr. Death on June 14, 2021.

Hari Nef Getty Images Hari Nef showed up in a crisp beige suit for the Tribeca Film Festival 2021 Jury Awards on June 17, 2021.

Nana Mensah Getty Images Tribeca Film Festival’s Best New Narrative Director winner Nana Mensah wore a floral Valentino gown to the premiere of her feature film Queen of Glory on June 15, 2021.

Chase Sui Wonders Getty Images Chase Sui Wonders wore Chanel to the Chanel presentation of Julian Schnabel's remastered version of Basquiat on June 17, 2021.

Ilana Glazer Getty Images Ilana Glazer showed off her baby bump in Adeam at the Tribeca premiere of her Hulu film, False Positive, on June 17.

Julia Fox Getty Images Julia Fox stepped out in Armani for the premiere of No Sudden Move at Tribeca Film Festival on June 81, 2021.

Noah Jupe Getty Images Noah Jupe wore Celine to the premiere of No Sudden Move on June 18, 2021 at Tribeca Film Festival.

Fran Lebowitz Getty Images Fran Lebowitz showed up in her signature uniform—a blazer, white shirt, and jeans cuffed over boots—to the premiere of Bernstein's Wall on June 14, 2021.

Delroy Lindo Getty Images Delroy Lindo looked dapper at the Chanel And Tribeca Festival screening of Julian Schnabel's remastered film, Basquiat, on June 17, 2021.

Nana Mensah Getty Images Nana Mensah wore another Valentino gown—this time, in pink—to accept her awards at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 17, 2021.