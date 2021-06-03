Parties Are Back: The Most Exciting Events of the Week

Parties, galas, fêtes, get togethers—whatever you want to call them, they’re integral parts of Hollywood, the fashion world, the arts, and society in general. Events are venues for fund-raising, opportunities to drum up buzz around new initiatives and projects, and, above all, a fun reason for fancy people to get dressed up and have their picture taken. Of course, when the pandemic hit, parties were the first thing to go—and their absence was particularly poignant during digital-only fashion weeks, awards shows and art fairs. But with Covid numbers finally slowing in the United States and vaccinations on the rise, IRL events are staring to populate the cultural calendar once again. In an effort to make up for lost time, we’re enthusiastically keeping track of the most exciting parties happening right now, starting with a benefit at the art foundation Pioneer Works in Brooklyn. Check back often to stay updated on what your favorite celebrities, artists, socialites, fashion plates and public figures are up to as they emerge from many months of hermit behavior.

On June 2, Peter Sarsgaard, Dustin Yellin, and Maggie Gyllenhaal attended Pioneer Works’ Brand New Heavies Benefit in Red Hook, Brooklyn—a dinner to celebrate the latest exhibition Brand New Heavies, on view through June 20. Photo by Da Ping Luo

Racquel Chevremont and Mickalene Thomas co-curated the exhibition at Pioneer Works. Photo by Da Ping Luo

Deputy Director of the New Museum Karen Wong and David Byrne were in attendance, along with Darren Aronofsky and Marco Bizzari, the CEO of Gucci—which sponsored the event. Photo by Da Ping Luo