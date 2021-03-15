Another day, another celebrity baby. On Sunday night, Joshua Kushner shared that his wife of two-and-a-half years, Karlie Kloss, has given birth to her first child. “Welcome to the world,” he captioned an Instagram of the baby in a blue hat, wrapped up in a striped blanket. Congratulations quickly poured in from friends like the street artist JR, who once memorably photographed the couple, and the supermodel Gisele Bündchen, who commented “Congrats !!! Enjoy every moment. They grow so fast.”

The 28-year-old supermodel married Kushner in 2018, six years into their relationship. (She converted to his religion, Judaism, a month prior to announcing their engagement.) The couple then honeymooned in South Africa, on a safari, and celebrated their nuptials the following year at a “luxury dude ranch” in Wyoming, in the company of Kloss’s mentor Diane von Furstenberg and the since married couple Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry.

Kloss has yet to post about the milestone just yet. And while she’ll no doubt do so soon, the supermodel has long kept her relationship with Kushner private. “It’s not like I’ve ever wanted to be so secretive about my private life,” she said in 2018. “Carolina Herrera always says, ‘A woman who’s an open book is boring.’”