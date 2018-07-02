Fashion

Karlie Kloss Rides Into the Wild, Wild West as Cowboy Karlie

It's a testament to how committed Karlie Kloss is to her all-American image that even two hours deep into the British countryside, she's able to bust out her cowboy roots. Sure, she's technically from St. Louis, but at this point, the proud Midwesterner has had a decade's worth of experience navigating the wild west of modeling. These days, of course, that also means navigating the unruly frontier of social media. Rather than let the unfriendly commenters get to her, though, Kloss has grown a remarkably thick skin over the past 10 years. You can't see it, but it's there underneath the ponchos, plaid, and heavy-duty fringe she piled on to fully embody her role as Cowboy Karlie for W. Ride off into America with Kloss, here.
Givenchy dress; vintage vest from What Goes Around Comes Around, New York; Planet Cowboy hat; Prada sunglasses; Alessandra Rich x Linda Farrow sunglasses; Hermès scarf (right arm) and gloves; scarves (on hat and left arm) from New York Vintage, New York; bracelets: (right arm, from top) Vicki Turbeville, Ann Dexter-Jones Design, Ben-Amun by Isaac Manevitz, Chrome Hearts, Judy Geib, Vicki Turbeville; (left arm, from top) Vicki Turbeville, Vicki Turbeville, Ben-Amun by Isaac Manevitz, Vicki Turbeville; Cartier watches; scarf (on leg) from Early Halloween, New York.
Photograph by Theo Sion; Styled by Max Pearmain.
Sacai top and skirt; vintage vest from New York Vintage, New York; Stetson hat; Dsquared2 earrings; Jacquie Aiche bolo tie and bottle necklace (throughout); necklaces (from top): Vicki Turbeville, Lizzie Fortunato, Vicki Turbeville (throughout); Hermès scarf (on left arm); pins from Early Halloween, New York; bracelets: (right arm) Vicki Turbeville; (left arm, from top) Vicki Turbeville, Chrome Hearts; rings: (right hand, from left) Chrome Hearts, Vicki Turbeville, Jacquie Aiche; (left hand, from left) Jacquie Aiche, Vicki Turbeville; Polo Ralph Lauren belt; Wolford fishnets (throughout). Tiffany & Co. boxes (throughout).

Isabel Marant jacket, shirt, and skirt; vest and scarves (on hat and left arm) from New York Vintage, New York; Stetson hat; Alessandra Rich x Linda Farrow sunglasses; Hermès scarves (right arm, leg, and boot) and gloves; pins from Early Halloween, New York; bracelets (right arm, from top): Ann Dexter-Jones Design, Ben-Amun by Isaac Manevitz, Chrome Hearts; (left arm) Vicki Turbeville; Cartier watch; Rag & Bone belt bag; Symonds Pearmain socks (throughout); Chloé boots (throughout).

Loewe dress; Solid & Striped swimsuit; Stetson hat; Hermès scarves; pin and scarf (on right wrist) from Early Halloween, New York; Vicki Turbeville ring; Chanel gloves. Beauty note: Easy does it. Estée Lauder Fresh Air Makeup Base primes the skin for a natural, soft-focus effect.

Alexander McQueen cape, top, and pants; hats (from top): Planet Cowboy, Stetson, Stetson; Alessandra Rich x Linda Farrow sunglasses; bracelets: (right arm, from top) Ben-Amun by Isaac Manevitz, Ann Dexter-Jones Design, Chrome Hearts; (left arm, from top) Vicki Turbeville, Vicki Turbeville, Ben-Amun by Isaac Manevitz; Cartier watch; Rag & Bone belt bag; Hermès gloves.

Coach 1941 jacket, dress, and turtleneck; vintage vest from New York Vintage, New York; Alberta Ferretti hat; Alessandra Rich x Linda Farrow sunglasses; bracelets (right arm, from top): Ben-Amun by Isaac Manevitz, Ann Dexter-Jones Design, Chrome Hearts; Hermès gloves; Polo Ralph Lauren belt.

The Kooples blazer; Kenzo top and skirt; vintage vest from New York Vintage, New York; hats (from top): Planet Cowboy, Stetson, Stetson; scarves (on hats and arms) from New York Vintage, New York, Early Halloween, New York, Hermès; Dsquared2 earrings; pins from Early Halloween, New York; bracelets: (right arm, from top) Vicki Turbeville, Vicki Turbeville, Ben-Amun by Isaac Manevitz, Ben-Amun by Isaac Manevitz, Chrome Hearts; (left arm, from top) Vicki Turbeville, Vicki Turbeville, Judy Geib, Vicki Turbeville; Cartier watches; rings: (right hand, from left) Chrome Hearts, Vicki Turbeville, Jacquie Aiche, Jacquie Aiche; (left hand, from left) Jacquie Aiche, Vickie Turbeville, Vicki Turbeville.

Symonds Pearmain jacket; Chloé dress; hats (from top): Hermès, Stetson; Dsquared2 earrings; Hermès scarf (on arm) and gloves; Vicki Turbeville bracelets; Cartier watch; scarf (on leg) from New York Vintage, New York.

Dsquared2 jacket, shirt, pants, hat, scarf (on hat), and earrings; Chloé boots.

Hermès coat, dress, hat, gloves, and scarves (on legs); vintage vest from What Goes Around Comes Around, New York; belts (from top): Rag & Bone, Isabel Marant, vintage; pin from Early Halloween, New York; bracelets: (right arm, from top) Vicki Turbeville, Judy Geib, Ann Dexter-Jones Design, Ben-Amun by Isaac Manevitz, Chrome Hearts; (left arm, from top) Vicki Turbeville, Vicki Turbeville, Ben-Amun by Isaac Manevitz; Cartier watch.

Photograph by Theo Sion; Styled by Max Pearmain. Model: Karlie Kloss at IMG Models. Hair by Malcolm Edwards at Art Partner; Makeup by Lauren Parsons at Art Partner. Set design by Patience Harding at the Magnet Agency. Produced by Ciara Smith at REP; Photography Assistant: Albi Gualtieri; Digital Technician: Paul Allister; Fashion Assistants: Laura Vartiainen, Lauren Perrin; Production Assistants: Claire Green, David Dawson; Special Thanks to Cowdray Park Polo Club, Rida Studios, Marmelo Kitchen, Wagon Wheels, Pixi Pixel.
Etro coat and dress; vintage vest from New York Vintage, New York; Stetson hat; Hermès scarves; Wolford tights; Symonds Pearmain socks; Chloé boots.

