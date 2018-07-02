Givenchy dress; vintage vest from What Goes Around Comes Around, New York; Planet Cowboy hat; Prada sunglasses; Alessandra Rich x Linda Farrow sunglasses; Hermès scarf (right arm) and gloves; scarves (on hat and left arm) from New York Vintage, New York; bracelets: (right arm, from top) Vicki Turbeville, Ann Dexter-Jones Design, Ben-Amun by Isaac Manevitz, Chrome Hearts, Judy Geib, Vicki Turbeville; (left arm, from top) Vicki Turbeville, Vicki Turbeville, Ben-Amun by Isaac Manevitz, Vicki Turbeville; Cartier watches; scarf (on leg) from Early Halloween, New York.
Sacai top and skirt; vintage vest from New York Vintage, New York; Stetson hat; Dsquared2 earrings; Jacquie Aiche bolo tie and bottle necklace (throughout); necklaces (from top): Vicki Turbeville, Lizzie Fortunato, Vicki Turbeville (throughout); Hermès scarf (on left arm); pins from Early Halloween, New York; bracelets: (right arm) Vicki Turbeville; (left arm, from top) Vicki Turbeville, Chrome Hearts; rings: (right hand, from left) Chrome Hearts, Vicki Turbeville, Jacquie Aiche; (left hand, from left) Jacquie Aiche, Vicki Turbeville; Polo Ralph Lauren belt; Wolford fishnets (throughout). Tiffany & Co. boxes (throughout).
Isabel Marant jacket, shirt, and skirt; vest and scarves (on hat and left arm) from New York Vintage, New York; Stetson hat; Alessandra Rich x Linda Farrow sunglasses; Hermès scarves (right arm, leg, and boot) and gloves; pins from Early Halloween, New York; bracelets (right arm, from top): Ann Dexter-Jones Design, Ben-Amun by Isaac Manevitz, Chrome Hearts; (left arm) Vicki Turbeville; Cartier watch; Rag & Bone belt bag; Symonds Pearmain socks (throughout); Chloé boots (throughout).
Loewe dress; Solid & Striped swimsuit; Stetson hat; Hermès scarves; pin and scarf (on right wrist) from Early Halloween, New York; Vicki Turbeville ring; Chanel gloves. Beauty note: Easy does it. Estée Lauder Fresh Air Makeup Base primes the skin for a natural, soft-focus effect.
Alexander McQueen cape, top, and pants; hats (from top): Planet Cowboy, Stetson, Stetson; Alessandra Rich x Linda Farrow sunglasses; bracelets: (right arm, from top) Ben-Amun by Isaac Manevitz, Ann Dexter-Jones Design, Chrome Hearts; (left arm, from top) Vicki Turbeville, Vicki Turbeville, Ben-Amun by Isaac Manevitz; Cartier watch; Rag & Bone belt bag; Hermès gloves.
Coach 1941 jacket, dress, and turtleneck; vintage vest from New York Vintage, New York; Alberta Ferretti hat; Alessandra Rich x Linda Farrow sunglasses; bracelets (right arm, from top): Ben-Amun by Isaac Manevitz, Ann Dexter-Jones Design, Chrome Hearts; Hermès gloves; Polo Ralph Lauren belt.
The Kooples blazer; Kenzo top and skirt; vintage vest from New York Vintage, New York; hats (from top): Planet Cowboy, Stetson, Stetson; scarves (on hats and arms) from New York Vintage, New York, Early Halloween, New York, Hermès; Dsquared2 earrings; pins from Early Halloween, New York; bracelets: (right arm, from top) Vicki Turbeville, Vicki Turbeville, Ben-Amun by Isaac Manevitz, Ben-Amun by Isaac Manevitz, Chrome Hearts; (left arm, from top) Vicki Turbeville, Vicki Turbeville, Judy Geib, Vicki Turbeville; Cartier watches; rings: (right hand, from left) Chrome Hearts, Vicki Turbeville, Jacquie Aiche, Jacquie Aiche; (left hand, from left) Jacquie Aiche, Vickie Turbeville, Vicki Turbeville.
Symonds Pearmain jacket; Chloé dress; hats (from top): Hermès, Stetson; Dsquared2 earrings; Hermès scarf (on arm) and gloves; Vicki Turbeville bracelets; Cartier watch; scarf (on leg) from New York Vintage, New York.
Dsquared2 jacket, shirt, pants, hat, scarf (on hat), and earrings; Chloé boots.
Hermès coat, dress, hat, gloves, and scarves (on legs); vintage vest from What Goes Around Comes Around, New York; belts (from top): Rag & Bone, Isabel Marant, vintage; pin from Early Halloween, New York; bracelets: (right arm, from top) Vicki Turbeville, Judy Geib, Ann Dexter-Jones Design, Ben-Amun by Isaac Manevitz, Chrome Hearts; (left arm, from top) Vicki Turbeville, Vicki Turbeville, Ben-Amun by Isaac Manevitz; Cartier watch.
Etro coat and dress; vintage vest from New York Vintage, New York; Stetson hat; Hermès scarves; Wolford tights; Symonds Pearmain socks; Chloé boots.