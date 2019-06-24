It's been eight months since Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner got married, at a low-key wedding in upstate New York. Since then, the 26-year-old model and the 34-year-old venture capitalist have embraced a bit more openness when it comes to their relationship—judging, at least, from the fact that they just hosted what Kloss described on her Instagram Stories as a "wild west weekend." This time, unlike their honeymoon safari in South Africa, she and Kushner weren't alone; Derek Blasberg, Kloss's sister Kimberly, Dasha Zhukova, and Kloss's mentor Diane von Furstenberg —as well as soon-to-be newlyweds Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom—also made the trek to Brush Creek Ranch. (And, of course, posted on Instagram to prove it.)

Even though Wyoming has become something of a hot spot of late , this was not your typical celebrity drop-in on Jackson Hole, if Blasberg's Instagram Stories caption—"My best friend's wedding meets Brokeback Mountain meets FIREWORKS"—is anything to go by. The lodge and spa where Kloss and Kushner chose to congregate and serve settler realness is about 350 miles southeast of Jackson Hole, near Colorado.

Of course, they weren't exactly roughing it. On its website, Brush Creek bills itself as an "exclusive destination abundant with authentic ranch culture, unbridled adventure, and limitless panoramic landscapes," and "brimming with western luxury." (It's unclear if they chose to share the "elite, transformational experience" of glamping , or opted for a stay at the "luxury dude ranch.")

Aside from photo ops and vogueing, horseback riding was also on the agenda. This is, after all, Cowboy Karlie .

By the looks of things, Bloom was the most into this theme holiday. Among his many posts, the Instagram Story of himself riding a horse, with a quote from Lil Nas X 's "Old Town Road," was the clear winner. (Not that we are condoning the cowboy equivalent of texting and driving.) At some point, he dismounted, presumably so that Blasberg could take a video of him connecting with nature, standing and staring off in the distance, which Perry soundtracked with a rendition of "Home on the Range." (He even brought a Nalgene!)

Unsurprisingly, no one—not even Kloss in her double denim—nailed the dress code like von Furstenberg.

Blasberg, on the other hand, appears to have spent much of the trip wrangling his fellow ranchers into photos. "May your marriage be as intense and long lasting as my hangover from this weekend 💘," he captioned a photo of Kloss and Kushner, which Perry echoed in the comments with a "ditto." (David Geffen weighed in: "A perfect couple.....cute too :).")

Kushner, characteristically, has yet to post about their weekend getaway. But Kloss did make a promise on her Instagram Stories: "More to come."

