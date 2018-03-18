Inside Jackson Hole, the Unassuming Resort Town Where Everyone From Kanye West to Pippa Middleton Hides Out

Travis Scott took a break from recording with Kanye West to hit the slopes in Jackson Hole, Wyoming in March 2018.
Kim Kardashian visited Kanye West in Wyoming in March 2018.
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West took a photo with a fan in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, in March 2018.
The Dream and King Louie posed together at the Jackson Hole airport in March 2018.
Producer Jeff Bhasker, who collaborated with Kanye West on his 2010 album My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, captioned his photo of the outdoors in "God's living room" in March 2018.
Producer Wheezy 5th (a frequent collaborator of Lil Uzi Vert's) posed on a deck in Wyoming in March 2018.
Pi'erre Bourne set up a studio in his room in Jackson, Wyoming in March 2018.
Producer Mike Dean, who has worked with everyone from Selena to 2Pac to Kanye West, shared this snap of a recording studio in Wyoming in March 2018.
Producer Tony Williams was also present for the Kanye West crew production meet-up at the Jackson Hole Mountain Resort in March 2018.
Kendall Jenner took a trip to Wyoming to ride horses with her parent, Caitlyn Jenner and her sister, Kylie Jenner in June 2017.
P!nk brought her entire family to Jackson Hole in March 2017.
Whitney Cummings took a trip to Jackson Hole for Sandra Bullock's birthday at the legendary Cowboy Bar in 2014.
Chelsea Handler celebrated Sandra Bullock’s 50th birthday in Wyoming in 2014.
Pippa Middleton was spotted out dancing at a country bar in Jackson, Wyoming in November 2014.