Destination on Instagram

Inside Jackson Hole, the Unassuming Resort Town Where Everyone From Kanye West to Pippa Middleton Hides Out

With its views of the Grand Tetons, easygoing atmosphere, and proximity to Yellowstone National Park, Jackson Hole has earned a reputation for being one of the country’s most unassuming and peaceful celebrity hot spots—Sandra Bullock and Harrison Ford have reportedly bought homes in the neighborhood where celebrities have flocked to for years, settling in vacation homes that rival the snowy cabins in Aspen. But a recent VIP trip shined a new light on the longtime destination. In March, Kanye West was spotted hiding out in the popular mountainous resort town, producing a secret project that has sent just about every hypebeast on the Internet into a frenzy. For the occasion, West reportedly brought the crew: Travis Scott, Nas, Kid Cudi, and The Dream. Calabasas’s very own Kim Kardashian joined her husband in Jackson Hole for a quick trip to the mountains before heading back to California after a few days, and even Drake is rumored to have made it into the mix while Yeezy churns out what could likely be the most exciting Kanye West collaboration since G.O.O.D. Music’s last album. But then again, any northwestern town that has the Pippa Middleton stamp of approval has to be worth checking out.
Travis Scott took a break from recording with Kanye West to hit the slopes in Jackson Hole, Wyoming in March 2018.
Photo by @travisscott.
1/14

Travis Scott took a break from recording with Kanye West to hit the slopes in Jackson Hole, Wyoming in March 2018.

Photo by @kimkardashian.
2/14

Kim Kardashian visited Kanye West in Wyoming in March 2018.

Photo by @teamkanyedaily.
3/14

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West took a photo with a fan in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, in March 2018.

Photo by @king__louie.
4/14

The Dream and King Louie posed together at the Jackson Hole airport in March 2018.

Photo by @jeffbhasker.
5/14

Producer Jeff Bhasker, who collaborated with Kanye West on his 2010 album My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, captioned his photo of the outdoors in "God's living room" in March 2018.

Photo by @wheeyx5.
6/14

Producer Wheezy 5th (a frequent collaborator of Lil Uzi Vert's) posed on a deck in Wyoming in March 2018.

Photo by @pierrebourne.
7/14

Pi'erre Bourne set up a studio in his room in Jackson, Wyoming in March 2018.

Photo by @therealmikedean.
8/14

Producer Mike Dean, who has worked with everyone from Selena to 2Pac to Kanye West, shared this snap of a recording studio in Wyoming in March 2018.

Photo by @twftonywilliams.
9/14

Producer Tony Williams was also present for the Kanye West crew production meet-up at the Jackson Hole Mountain Resort in March 2018.

Photo by @kendalljenner.
10/14

Kendall Jenner took a trip to Wyoming to ride horses with her parent, Caitlyn Jenner and her sister, Kylie Jenner in June 2017.

Photo by @pink.
11/14

P!nk brought her entire family to Jackson Hole in March 2017.

Photo by @whitneycummings.
12/14

Whitney Cummings took a trip to Jackson Hole for Sandra Bullock's birthday at the legendary Cowboy Bar in 2014.

Photo by @chelseahandler.
13/14

Chelsea Handler celebrated Sandra Bullock’s 50th birthday in Wyoming in 2014.

Photo by @emily.e.janak.
14/14

Pippa Middleton was spotted out dancing at a country bar in Jackson, Wyoming in November 2014.

Keywords

Destination On InstagramInstagramJackson Hole