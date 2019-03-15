This morning, First Daughter Ivanka Trump went out of her way to announce on Twitter that she is the uncool yet supportive sister-in-law of model Karlie Kloss . While Kloss was out living her life and hosting the season 17 premiere of Project Runway , Trump made what some feel was a cringe-worthy, "proud mom"-style selfie video with the show playing in the background. "Karlie it's happening!" Trump gives a thumbs up and says "amazing!" She wraps it up with a weird laugh that one might imagine she thinks makes her more likable.

While Ivanka has commented publicly about Kloss in the past, calling her "sister," the model has not made efforts to publicly discuss their relationship. Kloss, a St. Louis native who got her start in fashion at 15, married Ivanka's hubby Jared Kushner 's brother Joshua last October at an intimate wedding . Joshua is a life-long democrat who has raised money to support Obamacare and has even been to a March for Our Lives demonstration to support gun control. Kloss, who supported Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election, created a STEM summer camp for teen girls called Kode with Klossy that is now in 25 cities.

“Josh and I share a lot of the same liberal values that guide our lives and the things we stand for," she told Vogue in an October interview. When asked about her decision to marry into the Kushner family, she said. “At the end of the day, I’ve had to make decisions based on my own moral compass—forget what the public says, forget social media... I’ve chosen to be with the man I love despite the complications. It’s frustrating, to be honest, that the spotlight is always shifted away from my career toward my relationship. I don’t think the same happens in conversations with men.”

It's not shock that the super nerdy, philanthropically inclined runway model would handle an awkward family situation with more grace than someone being investigated by the FBI for, among other things, shady business deals . Brace yourself for some un-smooth moves, then watch Trump's video below.

Related: When Was the Last Time Ivanka Trump Liked One of Tiffany Trump's Instagrams?