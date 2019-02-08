Depending on whom you ask, the Trump Organization was or was not exploring a potential development project in Moscow throughout 2016 while Donald Trump was campaigning for president. And depending on how involved the then-presidential hopeful was in the reconnaissance efforts, well, that could mean he lied about his business ties to Russia—which would be of particular interest to special counsel Robert Mueller’s ongoing probe. (In the fall, Trump’s former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty for lying to Congress and indicating that Trump had been actively involved in the deal, according to The New York Times. )

But Ivanka Trump , close personal friend of Hugh Jackman , is not especially bothered by the whole thing. (Which, you know, fits .) In a recent interview with Good Morning America, the first daughter said she knew “literally almost nothing” about the Trump Organization’s tentative forays and that “it’s not like it’s a strange thing,” anyways, for “a hospitality company or a development company to have a hotel or a property in Russia.” It’s not that strange, guys!

“We’re not talking about Iran,” she went on. (True.) “We weren’t even advanced enough that anyone had even visited the prospective project site. So it really was just a nonfactor in our minds. I'm not sure that anyone would have thought of it.” (Unclear how true .)

Of course, Ivanka is well acquainted with navigating the obscurities of maintaining a business while also pursuing politics; she only just shuttered her namesake brand last summer to focus on "public policy," and prior to that, she had been plagued by numerous controversies surrounding the label. Who can forget the time the brand used her appearance on 60 Minutes to send out a press blast advertising a $10,000 bracelet ?

Despite the ongoing attempts by Mueller’s office to unravel the Trump election saga, his daughter is also not especially concerned about her family’s involvement. “Are you concerned about anyone in your life that you love being involved?” interviewer Abby Huntsman asked. “I’m not,” Ivanka said. “I’m really not.” It's good that she's staying so chill about all of this.