Why Celebrities Like Gwyneth Paltrow, Shay Mitchell, and Solange Are Still Going Glamping

Glamping, or "glamorous camping," is kind of having a moment, and not just because of HBO's new Jennifer Garner show Camping, about a group of insufferable frenemies who sleep in tents every night and fight every waking second of every day for an unbearably long birthday weekend. You might have noticed that apple picking season is slowly waning, but those tantalizing trips to the countryside are still populating the Instagram feed, and there may be good reason for that—snow hasn't hit the ground yet, and there are so many ways to go "camping" that don't really involve sleeping outside in a drab tent. Post up in a chic mountain lodge like Shay Mitchell, or hit up a luxurious dude ranch like Gwyneth Paltrow if you can swing it all the way out to Montana. Also, while the weather is still working in your favor, and the leaves are still those perfect shades of golden, red, and orange, there is no better time to plan a Friendsgiving meal. Think about it—soon enough everyone will be obligated to spend the Thanksgiving holiday with their family, so you might as well head upstate with your crew and try to roast a turkey outside of a yurt. Here, all of the celebrities who like to experience the great outdoors without actually experiencing the great outdoors.
Shay Mitchell went glamping somewhere deep in the mountains in August 2018.
Shay Mitchell went glamping somewhere deep in the mountains in August 2018.

Leave it to Solange and her husband Alan Ferguson to be early to the glamping trend—they took this photo back in January 2015 when they went glamping with a group of friends to ring in the new year.

The glamorous camping lifestyle can extend to the Coachella Valley. Just ask Emma Roberts, who posed in a luxurious tent last April.

Rather than rent a chic lodge or cabin, Guy Ritchie just went and built a cabin for himself all by himself in 2015. That's one way to ensure you'll always have a comfortable time when you go camping.

Carly Simon gets to go "glamping" every day of the week since she technically lives in a cabin in the woods full time.

Jamie Chung got the glamping memo at Coachella 2017.

Emily Ratajkowski posed at a chic retreat in the desert in March 2018.

The Ranch at Rock Creek is reportedly one of the many glamping destinations for Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Bosworth, and more celebrities, and it's easy to see why. Who could resist a clawfoot tub during a camping trip?

Style YouTuber Leo Chan relaxed in his upstate glamping site in November 2018.

