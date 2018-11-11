Why Celebrities Like Gwyneth Paltrow, Shay Mitchell, and Solange Are Still Going Glamping

Shay Mitchell went glamping somewhere deep in the mountains in August 2018.
Leave it to Solange and her husband Alan Ferguson to be early to the glamping trend—they took this photo back in January 2015 when they went glamping with a group of friends to ring in the new year.
The glamorous camping lifestyle can extend to the Coachella Valley. Just ask Emma Roberts, who posed in a luxurious tent last April.
Rather than rent a chic lodge or cabin, Guy Ritchie just went and built a cabin for himself all by himself in 2015. That's one way to ensure you'll always have a comfortable time when you go camping.
Carly Simon gets to go "glamping" every day of the week since she technically lives in a cabin in the woods full time.
Jamie Chung got the glamping memo at Coachella 2017.
Emily Ratajkowski posed at a chic retreat in the desert in March 2018.
The Ranch at Rock Creek is reportedly one of the many glamping destinations for Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Bosworth, and more celebrities, and it's easy to see why. Who could resist a clawfoot tub during a camping trip?
Style YouTuber Leo Chan relaxed in his upstate glamping site in November 2018.