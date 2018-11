Why Celebrities Like Gwyneth Paltrow, Shay Mitchell, and Solange Are Still Going Glamping

Glamping, or "glamorous camping," is kind of having a moment, and not just because of HBO's new Jennifer Garner show Camping, about a group of insufferable frenemies who sleep in tents every night and fight every waking second of every day for an unbearably long birthday weekend. You might have noticed that apple picking season is slowly waning, but those tantalizing trips to the countryside are still populating the Instagram feed, and there may be good reason for that—snow hasn't hit the ground yet, and there are so many ways to go "camping" that don't really involve sleeping outside in a drab tent. Post up in a chic mountain lodge like Shay Mitchell , or hit up a luxurious dude ranch like Gwyneth Paltrow if you can swing it all the way out to Montana. Also, while the weather is still working in your favor, and the leaves are still those perfect shades of golden, red, and orange, there is no better time to plan a Friendsgiving meal. Think about it—soon enough everyone will be obligated to spend the Thanksgiving holiday with their family, so you might as well head upstate with your crew and try to roast a turkey outside of a yurt. Here, all of the celebrities who like to experience the great outdoors without actually experiencing the great outdoors.