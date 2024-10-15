Tyla’s Best Red Carpet Moments Will Make You Sweat

Tyla burst onto the music scene like many modern pop stars. Her song “Water” went viral across TikTok feeds. But, unlike many who find success on the app, Tyla has proved to be one of the rare artists who’s been able to break through the noise and make her way onto the fashion scene like a style veteran.

During her short time in the spotlight, the South Africa native has produced some jaw-dropping fashion moments like her sand Met Gala dress and the 2000s Versace stunner she wore to the 2024 BET Awards. Tyla’s style focuses heavily on skin-baring and body-con silhouettes (she once told W that she loves “when clothes look like they’re falling off of me”) while also channeling throwback ’90s style, too. There are bold, tropical colors, lots of sheer fabric, and kitschy styling tricks like exposed bras (which made its way to one of her equally as daring music videos) within Tyla’s style.

Below, a look through Tyla’s best red carpet moments.

2024: MTV Video Music Awards Doug Peters - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images Look closely and you’ll spot a Brat green thong underneath the neon Area dress Tyla wore to the 2024 MTV VMAs.

2024: BET Awards Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images This vintage Versace gown, from the Italian brand’s fall 2004 collection, fit Tyla like a glove.

2024: Prelude To The Olympics Lyvans Boolaky/FilmMagic/Getty Images During a kick off to the 2024 Paris Olympics, Tyla sizzled in an ab-baring chainmail bra and an oversized Louis Vuitton set.

2024: Cannes Lions Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The South African amped up the cut-out trend for a June 2024 performance in Cannes, France. She paired a twisty bodysuit with a printed bikini top and a camouflage mini skirt.

2024: Met Gala Matt Crossick - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images Tyla handled her Met Gala debut like a seasoned pro in a sand Balmain dress that designer Olivier Rousteing expertly molded to her body. She carried an hourglass as a clutch which nodded to the night’s dress code, “The Garden of Time.”

2024: Out In London John Phillips/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Tyla’s off-duty looks, like this Joots (jean boots) and plaid mini skirt combination, are just as bold as her red carpet style.

2024: Grammy Awards Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images The singer made a splash on the red carpet of the 2024 Grammys. She looked ethereal in a mint green Versace confection that featured sheer and cut-out panels.

2024: Pre-Grammy Gala Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images No need to throw Tyla a bone—she had several affixed to this outfit she wore to a 2024 Grammys party.

2023: GQ Men of the Year Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images The star channeled her hit song “Water” with this Di Petsa gown that looked like it was dripping off her body.

2023: H&M x Mugler Event Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images Tyla picked out this risqué mini dress to attend an H&M x Mugler launch event in New York City.

2023: Milan Fashion Week Arnold Jerocki/GC Images/Getty Images The singer went big for her Milan Fashion Week debut with this all-black look.

2023: SiriusXM Jason Mendez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Studded, acid-wash jeans, a printed teensy top, and patchwork jeans. This look had a lot going on, but somehow Tyla made it all work.

2023: Pre-Grammy Event Mark Gunter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Tyla was still finding her footing in 2023 with simple looks like this fringe bra top and matching skirt.