Tyla Rewrites the Rules of the Exposed Thong Trend

Tyla commanded “make me sweat, make me hotter,” in her breakthrough smash “Water,” so it only makes sense she’d opt for a dress with plenty of ventilation. Stepping out to Jacquemus’s fall 2025 show in Paris over the weekend, the singer wore a slinky black dress sliced straight down the side. For added drama, that same dress later walked right by her on the runway worn by Adriana Lima.

Tyla’s high-neck number featured a standard front that expanded into completely exposed cut-outs on each side. The silhouette rewrote the rules of the exposed thong trend, while a draped portion at the back added some Parisian elegance to the look. And with a design that exposed this much skin, Tyla smartly opted to style her look quite simply. She opted for a fresh-faced makeup look and statement shell earrings in black and white.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

Seated in the front row among stars like Pamela Anderson and Carla Bruni, Tyla watched as models including Christy Turlington, Liya Kebede, and Alex Consani strutted past her. Towards the end of the show, Adriana Lima emerged on the catwalk in the same black look Tyla had on. Normally this would be a nightmare for celebrities, though we suspect this “coincidence” was coordinated in advance by the brand’s designer Simon Porte Jacquemus.

Tyla is a relative newcomer to the Fashion Week circuit—though it certainly doesn’t feel like it considering the way in which she’s established her fashion sense over the past year or so. She attended Dolce & Gabbana’s Milan show in late 2023 and Louis Vuitton’s Prelude to the Olympics party this past summer. Yesterday’s appearance was Tyla’s first official outing at Paris Fashion Week.

And as someone who once told W that “I love showing my waist and I love when clothes look like they’re falling off of me,” it’s no wonder she had early access to a naked dress of this caliber.