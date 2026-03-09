Tyla knows her fashion references, and her latest archival homage is straight out of the pop diva playbook. At Duran Lantink’s fall 2026 show for Jean Paul Gaultier yesterday, Tyla re-created the label’s most notorious silhouette: the cone bra.

Taking her place on the front row next to Barbie Ferreira and Macaulay Culkin, Tyla opted for a sculptural gray bustier dress. Though ladylike in its calf-length cut, the design was anything but demure. It featured a conical bust that harkened back to the house founder’s iconic cone bra, a provocative design made famous by Madonna and championed by generations of pop provocateurs. The bustier had a sharply structured bodice and pointed, diagonal cups that emphasized the exaggerated silhouette. The cartoon-ish shape defined Lantink’s controversial debut spring 2026 show for the French house, and is a slightly more off-center interpretation than Gaultier’s original straight-on cone bra.

Tyla completed her look with a lace choker, black Louboutin “So Kate” heels, and an electric manicure in Gaultier’s signature blue hue.

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

This isn’t Tyla’s first time channeling the Gaultier archive. In March 2025, she stepped out in a teensy tutu dress from Jean Paul Gaultier’s theatrical spring 2020 couture collection—his final show before stepping away from the runway. But her latest homage taps into what is arguably the designer’s most iconic creation.

The conical bustier first appeared in Gaultier’s fall 1984 collection, but it reached its fully infamy six years later, when Madonna adopted it for her Blond Ambition tour. Worn as outerwear and engineered into a sharply pointed silhouette, the corseted cone bra instantly blurred the line between lingerie and stage costume—cementing itself as one of pop culture’s most recognizable fashion moments.

And judging by Tyla’s front-row revival, the cone bra’s legacy is far from over.