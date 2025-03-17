Picking out the perfect party dress is an art form. For Tyla, that involved scouring the archives of the Paris runways for something from a monumental couture show. In London earlier this month, the singer wore a teensy tutu dress from Jean Paul Gaultier’s spring 2020 couture collection—it was the French designer’s final presentation for his eponymous label.

Tyla’s JPG find featured a high-neck collar and doll-like puff sleeves. The main star of the show, however, was a tiny little skirt overtaken by the white tulle petticoat underneath. Tyla paired her sculptural mini with black strap heels that she styled with sheer pantyhose later on in the evening.

@ronnie_hart

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Tyla’s dress is from Gaultier’s theatrical spring 2020 collection, his final presentation as creative director. The show featured over 200 looks worn by models like Bella Hadid, Dita Von Teese, Rossy de Palma, and Irina Shayk. Certainly, Tyla and her stylist Ron Hartleben had quite a lot to look through when sourcing this specific piece.

“It was very special because most days, I’m reminded by people on social media or in real life about how I danced so many years ago,” Gaultier told W of the runway show which doubled as the brand’s 50-year anniversary. In the years since, JPG has enlisted the help of “guest designers” including the likes of Simone Rocha, Haider Ackermann, and most recently Ludovic de Saint Sernin.

Tyla isn’t the only fashion girl who has been drawn to this specific collection, however. Just after her Dune: Part Two press tour last, Zendaya hit the red carpet in a head-to-toe JPG look. She wore a beaded corset top that she paired with simple blue jeans.