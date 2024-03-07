Is there anything Zendaya can’t do? Less than a day after she debuted a fringed Cavalli stunner from the 2010s, the actress just touched down on another red carpet in an archival look that was equal parts form and function. For the Essence Black Women in Hollywood event on Thursday, Zendaya ditched her usual step and repeat gowns, and the occasional robot suit, in favor of ankle-length jeans and a sheer corset.

Yes, the actress made the bold choice to sport jeans on the red carpet. But they are, in fact, couture jeans—more specifically from Jean Paul Gaultier’s spring 2020 runway show. Zendaya styled her loose-fitting denim with a boned corset that featured sheer paneling and silver embellishments. And while the Dune: Part Two press tour may have come to an end, this specific look still felt very much within that universe. Especially when you consider the actress’ extra large silver choker, layers of chunky bangles, and tasseled chain belt all inspired by the tin can packaging of the house’s fragrance line.

Although it’s up for debate whether this look constitutes “archival” fashion, Zendaya and her stylist Law Roach have a penchant for selecting some pretty historical runway moments, archival or otherwise. And this JPG look was no different.

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Zendaya’s outfit debuted back in 2020 during founder Jean Paul Gaultier’s final collection for the brand which now co-designs collections with names like Haider Ackermann and Simone Rocha. The entire catwalk was a spectacle, with over 200 looks and guests including everyone from Nicolas Ghesquière to Bella Hadid and Amanda Lear.

This more casual choice (as far as Zendaya’s usual red carpet looks go) was a natural fit for the daytime event, especially when compared to the tulle dresses and avant-garde pieces that were also included in said couture collection. The actress topped off her look with her go-to Louboutin pumps, dewy makeup, and some simple curled hair.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Back-to-back red carpets would be a challenge for anyone—that is, unless your name is Zendaya. The next big item on the actress’ schedule is the crown jewel of awards season, the Oscars, on Sunday evening where she is scheduled to present. While we’d assume jeans won’t be in the cards for the actress in three days time, we’re certain another statement fashion moment will be.