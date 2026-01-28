Tyla is getting put in Chanel. Matthieu Blazy’s Chanel, that is.

On Tuesday, the South African hitmaker took to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform her snappy new single “Chanel.” Her outfit of choice, aptly, was a full skirt suit from Blazy’s debut spring 2026 collection at the house, marking Tyla’s first time wearing pieces from Chanel’s new era. Of course, the singer and her stylist, Ron Hartleben, Tyla-ified the look for the performance, which included a towering red stiletto as a stage prop.

She slung the open-knit tweed skirt low on her waist, letting the waistband of her black briefs poke through. Instead of the layered tweed blouse shown on the runway, Tyla slipped on a black bra and let the coordinating cardigan fall cooly on her arms. Stacks of necklaces, from ladylike pearl strands to beaded waist chains, and black heels were the finishing touch.

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

While this is Tyla’s first time stepping out in Blazy’s Chanel, she’s also shown herself to be something of a Chanel archivist. For the single’s music video, Tyla and Hartleben sourced holy-grail Chanel pieces designed by Karl Lagerfeld spanning the 1990s and mid-2010s.

It’s safe to assume last night won’t be the only occasion Tyla is dripped out in Blazy’s Chanel, however. “I’ve been wanting to put Tyla in Matthieu Blazy’s Chanel for some time, we had just been waiting for the right moment for maximum impact,” Hartleben tells W.

Hartleben added, “Thankfully Chanel was supportive and allowed Tyla to reinterpret their modern tweed suit in her own unique Tyla way, a collaboration we are truly so thankful for. I hope to look back [on this] in ten years as a moment in time where we really started to cement Tyla as a fashion darling.”